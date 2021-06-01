Logo
Century 21 Real Estate Hispanic Sales Professionals Honored In "NAHREP Top 250 Report" For Performance Excellence

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jun 01, 2021
Article's Main Image

The CENTURY 21Â® Brand Boasts 11% of the Professionals Listed, Plus the #10 Agent and Three Top Ten 'Rookie' Honorees

PR Newswire

MADISON, N.J., June 1, 2021

MADISON, N.J., June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --Â Century 21 Real Estate LLCÂ is proud to announce that 27 of its affiliated relentless sales professionals have been recognized by the National Association of Hispanic Real Estate Professionals (NAHREP) 2021 "Top 250 Latino Agents Report"Â which recognizes agents from around the country whose hard work and dedication has led them to close an outstanding number of transactions in an effort to increase the rate of sustainable Hispanic homeownership. The 27 CENTURY 21Â® System members represent 11% of the honorees on the Top 250 list, tying for the second highest total among all real estate companies, and reinforces the brand's commitment to Hispanic homeownership and entrepreneurship.

Century_21_Real_Estate_Logo.jpg

"During a year unlike any other in our industry, the high-performing affiliated agents, brokers and teams recognized on this year's NAHREP list persevered and adapted to not only achieve their business goals but exceed all expectations while delivering excellence for their home buying and selling clients," said Michael Miedler, president and chief executive officer, Century 21 Real Estate LLC. "At the CENTURY 21 brand we understand the importance of having a team of professionals that represents the same level of diversity as the communities they serve every day. We are proud to continue supporting Hispanic entrepreneurs and providing them with the opportunities and resources they need to drive growth in their business as they continue to elevate the real estate experience for all."

The 27 CENTURY 21 System notable honoreesÂ include:

  • #10 Top Agent by sales: Johnny Rojas, CENTURY 21 JR Gold Team Realty, Garfield, NJ
  • Two of the top five affiliated agents by volume:
    • #2 Marty Rodriguez, CENTURY 21 Marty Rodriguez, Glendora, CA
    • #3 Johnny Rojas, CENTURY 21 JR Gold Team Realty, Garfield, NJ
  • #11 Top Team by sales and #12 Top Team by volume: Michelle Fermin of CENTURY 21 North East, The Fermin Group, Andover, MA
  • Four of the Top 20 Rookies (less than 2 years in the industry):"
    • #3 - Cynthia Acosta, CENTURY 21 Affiliated, Elkhart, IN
    • #4 - Jonathan Lopez, CENTURY 21 Affiliated, Lincolnwood, IL
    • #8 - Yelena Bermudez, CENTURY 21 Bono Realty, Lake Charles, LA
    • #17 Jesica Martinez, CENTURY 21 Rosa Leon, Tampa, FL

You can view the full 2021 NAHREP Top 250 Latino Agents list at nahrep.org/top250/2021-top250-agent-report/.

To learn more about the hard work and commitment of the CENTURY 21Â®Â brand to Hispanic homeownership and entrepreneurship, or to join the ranks of the relentless, please go to century21.com/about-us/contact.

About Century 21 Real Estate LLC
The approximately 150,000 independent sales professionals in approximately 13,500 offices spanning 86 countries and territories in the CENTURY 21Â® System live their mission every day: to defy mediocrity and deliver extraordinary experiences. By consistently chasing excellence, giving 121% and always elevating, the CENTURY 21Â®Â brand is helping its affiliated brokers/agents to be the first choice for real estate consumers and industry professionals worldwide. Century 21Â®Â Real Estate has numerous websites to help answer specific consumer needs. They areÂ century21.com,Â century21.com/global,Â century21.com/commercial, century21.com/finehomes andÂ century21.com/espanol.

Century 21 Real Estate LLC is a subsidiary of Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE: RLGY), a global leader in real estate franchising and provider of real estate brokerage, relocation and settlement services.

Â©2021 Century 21 Real Estate LLC. All Rights Reserved. CENTURY 21Â®, the CENTURY 21 Logo and C21Â® are registered service marks owned by Century 21 Real Estate LLC. Century 21 Real Estate LLC fully supports the principles of the Fair Housing Act and the Equal Opportunity Act. Each office is independently owned and operated.

Contact:
Erin SiegelÂ Â Â 
Century 21 Real Estate LLC
Phone: 201-913-1432Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 
Email: [email protected]

favicon.png?sn=NY94048&sd=2021-06-01 View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/century-21-real-estate-hispanic-sales-professionals-honored-in-nahrep-top-250-report-for-performance-excellence-301302157.html

SOURCE Century 21 Real Estate LLC

