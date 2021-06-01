Financial Management Concepts Corp Buys Vanguard Small Cap ETF, iShares Asia 50 ETF, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, Sells ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF

Investment company Financial Management Concepts Corp (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard Small Cap ETF, iShares Asia 50 ETF, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, ISHARES TRUST, Lockheed Martin Corp, sells ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Financial Management Concepts Corp . As of 2021Q1, Financial Management Concepts Corp owns 23 stocks with a total value of $86 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: VB, AGG, IEI, SPY, CAT, SCHB, GSAT,

VB, AGG, IEI, SPY, CAT, SCHB, GSAT, Added Positions: AIA, LMT, TIP, VOX, SHV, SPLG, SPSB,

AIA, LMT, TIP, VOX, SHV, SPLG, SPSB, Reduced Positions: NOBL, VCR, VOO, VGT, BSV, DIS,

NOBL, VCR, VOO, VGT, BSV, DIS, Sold Out: VGIT,

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (VCR) - 54,995 shares, 18.88% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.38% Vanguard Information Technology ETF (VGT) - 35,668 shares, 14.85% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.27% iShares Asia 50 ETF (AIA) - 136,556 shares, 14.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 148.60% Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB) - 52,897 shares, 13.14% of the total portfolio. New Position Vanguard Communication Services ETF (VOX) - 62,469 shares, 9.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.23%

Financial Management Concepts Corp initiated holding in Vanguard Small Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $191.01 and $222.87, with an estimated average price of $210.15. The stock is now traded at around $223.227600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 13.14%. The holding were 52,897 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Financial Management Concepts Corp initiated holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $113.08 and $117.3, with an estimated average price of $115.27. The stock is now traded at around $114.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.28%. The holding were 32,305 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Financial Management Concepts Corp initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $129.73 and $132.69, with an estimated average price of $131.31. The stock is now traded at around $130.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.61%. The holding were 23,861 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Financial Management Concepts Corp initiated holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF. The purchase prices were between $367.59 and $396.33, with an estimated average price of $384.57. The stock is now traded at around $419.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 1,265 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Financial Management Concepts Corp initiated holding in Caterpillar Inc. The purchase prices were between $180.63 and $233.63, with an estimated average price of $206.87. The stock is now traded at around $244.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 971 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Financial Management Concepts Corp initiated holding in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $89.77 and $97.61, with an estimated average price of $94.59. The stock is now traded at around $101.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 2,242 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Financial Management Concepts Corp added to a holding in iShares Asia 50 ETF by 148.60%. The purchase prices were between $88.45 and $102.07, with an estimated average price of $95.64. The stock is now traded at around $93.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.74%. The holding were 136,556 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Financial Management Concepts Corp added to a holding in Lockheed Martin Corp by 237.01%. The purchase prices were between $321.82 and $372.79, with an estimated average price of $342.99. The stock is now traded at around $382.429500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 2,686 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Financial Management Concepts Corp sold out a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $67.16 and $69.25, with an estimated average price of $68.26.

Financial Management Concepts Corp reduced to a holding in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 89.36%. The sale prices were between $77.89 and $86.95, with an estimated average price of $81.91. The stock is now traded at around $92.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -16.16%. Financial Management Concepts Corp still held 17,175 shares as of 2021-03-31.

