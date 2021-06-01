Logo
Wall Street Momentum Cools on Strong Manufacturing Data

Rising bond yields put the Federal Reserve in a bind, facing a tough dilemma: Reverse its accommodative policy or run the risk of being 'behind the curve'

Author's Avatar
Panos Mourdoukoutas
Jun 01, 2021
Article's Main Image

Robust U.S. manufacturing data released on Tuesday reignited inflation fears, cooling off early momentum on Wall Street.

After opening sharply higher in early morning trading, major equity averages quickly turned mixed. The S&P 500 was at 4,201.85, down 0.05% for the day, while the Dow Jones was at 34,621.67, up 0.26%. The small cap-heavy Russell 2000 was at 2,280.10, up 0.52% for the day, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq was at 33,688.26, down 0.49%.

The primary reason behind this sharp reversal in equity markets seems to be a streak of solid manufacturing data, like the IHS Markit US Manufacturing PMI, which was revised higher to 62.1 in May from a preliminary of 61.5 and above 60.5 in April. Another record growth in factory activity was fueled by more robust expansions in output and new orders.

Then there's the ISM Manufacturing PMI, which rose to 61.2 in May from 60.7 in April, ahead of forecasts of 60.9, with new orders reaching new highs.

Then there's the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas' general business activity index for manufacturing in Texas, which dropped 2.4 points from the previous month to 34.9 in May. The new orders index came in at 20.8, down from 38.5 in April but more than triple the series average of 6.3.

Robust manufacturing data is a mixed blessing for Wall Street at this point. On the one side, strong manufacturing is good news for manufacturing companies, which are part of major indexes, especially the Dow Jones. As a result, they provide a boost to their top and bottom lines.

But on the other side, robust manufacturing reignites fears of inflation, as evidenced by a spike in the benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury bonds, from 1.59% on Friday to 1.63% today.

Rising bond yields put the Fed in a bind, facing a tough dilemma: Reverse its accommodative policy or run the risk of being "behind the curve."

Wall Street doesn't like either situation. Thus the mixed response in the face of robust manufacturing data.

