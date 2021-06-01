Biotricity to Present at 2021 LD Micro Invitational XI

REDWOOD CITY, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 1, 2021 / Biotricity Inc. (OTCQB:BTCY) ("Biotricity" or the "Company"), a medical diagnostic and consumer healthcare technology company, announced today that its CEO Waqaas Al-Siddiq will be presenting virtually at the upcoming LD Micro Invitational XI event on Tuesday, June 8, 2021, at 11:30 a.m. EDT (8:30 a.m. PDT).

"We're looking forward to sharing our vision for diagnostic and post-diagnostic solutions at the upcoming LD Micro Invitational," said Chairman, CEO & Founder Dr. Waqaas Al-Siddiq. "In addition, we'll be providing an update on our growth drivers following our record results in fiscal 2021."

Following the conference, the management team will also be available for virtual one-on-one meetings with LD Micro participants throughout the day on June 8th and 9th. To schedule a post-conference one-on-one, please contact Biotricity's investor relations firm at [email protected].

Event: LD Micro Invitational XI

Date: Tuesday, June 8, 2021

Time: 11:30 - 11:55 a.m. EDT (8:30 - 8:55 a.m. PDT)

Interested participants may register to watch the presentation here.

The 2021 LD Micro Invitational will be held on the Sequire Virtual Events platform on Tuesday, June 8 - Thursday, June 10, 2021, from 7 a.m. - 3 p.m. PDT (10 a.m. - 6 p.m. EDT) and will feature representatives from approximately 180 companies, presenting for 25 minutes each, as well as several influential keynote speakers.

About Biotricity Inc.

Biotricity is reforming the healthcare market by bridging the gap in remote monitoring and chronic care management. Doctors and patients trust Biotricity's unparalleled standard for preventive & personal care, including diagnostic and post-diagnostic products for chronic conditions. The company develops comprehensive remote health monitoring solutions for the medical and consumer markets. To learn more, visit www.biotricity.com.

