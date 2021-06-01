TechPrecision Corporation Schedules Conference Call to Report Fiscal 2021 Fourth Quarter and Year End Financial Results

WESTMINSTER, MA / ACCESSWIRE / June 1, 2021 / TechPrecision Corporation (OTCQB:TPCS) ("TechPrecision" or "the Company"), an industry leading manufacturer of precision, large-scale fabricated and machined metal components and tested systems with customers in the defense and precision industrial sectors, today announced it will release financial results for its 2021 fiscal fourth quarter and year end on Thursday, June 10, 2021.

The Company will hold a conference call at 4:30 p.m. Eastern (U.S.) time on June 10, 2021. To participate in the live conference call, please dial 1-888-506-0062 five to 10 minutes prior to the scheduled conference call time. International callers should dial 1-973-528-0011. When prompted, reference TechPrecision and entry code 723025.

A replay will be available until June 24, 2021. To access the replay, dial 1-877-481-4010 or 1-919-882-2331. When prompted, enter Conference Passcode 41610.

The call will also be available over the Internet and accessible at: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2198/41610.

About TechPrecision Corporation

TechPrecision Corporation, through its wholly owned subsidiary, Ranor, Inc., manufactures large-scale, metal fabricated and machined precision components and equipment. These products are used in a variety of markets including: defense, aerospace, nuclear, industrial, and medical. TechPrecision's goal is to be an end-to-end service provider to its customers by furnishing customized solutions for completed products requiring custom fabrication and machining, assembly, inspection and testing. To learn more about the Company, please visit the corporate website at www.techprecision.com. Information on the Company's website or any other website does not constitute a part of this press release.

Company Contact:

Mr. Thomas Sammons

Chief Financial Officer

TechPrecision Corporation

Tel: 978-883-5109

Email: [email protected]

www.techprecision.com

Investor Relations Contact:

Hayden IR

Brett Maas

Phone:646-536-7331

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE: TechPrecision Corporation

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/649693/TechPrecision-Corporation-Schedules-Conference-Call-to-Report-Fiscal-2021-Fourth-Quarter-and-Year-End-Financial-Results



