Newtek Business Services Corp. CEO, Barry Sloane, to Present at the Deutsche Bank Global Financial Services & FinTech/Info Services Conference

Marketwired
Jun 01, 2021
BOCA RATON, Fla., June 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Newtek Business Services Corp., ( NEWT), an internally managed business development company (âBDCâ), today announced that Newtekâs CEO and President, Barry Sloane, will present virtually at Deutsche Bank Global Financial Services & FinTech/Info Services Conference on Wednesday, June 2, 2021 at 2:05 PM ET.

A live audio webcast with the corresponding presentation and an interactive question-and-answer session will be available in the 'Events & Presentations' section of the 'Investor Relations' portion of Newtek's website at https://investor.newtekbusinessservices.com/events-and-presentations. A replay of the webcast will be available in the same location on Newtek's website shortly following the live presentation and for a period of 90 days thereafter.

About Newtek Business Services Corp.

Newtek Business Services Corp., Your Business Solutions CompanyÂ®, is an internally managed BDC, which along with its controlled portfolio companies, provides a wide range of business and financial solutions under the NewtekÂ® brand to the small- and medium-sized business (âSMBâ) market.Â Since 1999, Newtek has provided state-of-the-art, cost-efficient products and services and efficient business strategies to SMB relationships across all 50 states to help them grow their sales, control their expenses and reduce their risk.

Newtekâs and its portfolio companiesâ products and services include:Â Business Lending,Â SBA Lending Solutions,Â Electronic Payment Processing,Â Technology Solutions (Cloud Computing, Data Backup, Storage and Retrieval, IT Consulting),Â eCommerce,Â Accounts Receivable Financing & Inventory Financing,Â Insurance Solutions,Â Web Services, andÂ Payroll and Benefits Solutions.

NewtekÂ® and Your Business Solutions CompanyÂ®, are registered trademarks of Newtek Business Services Corp.

Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements. Words such as âbelieves,â âintends,â âexpects,â âprojects,â âanticipates,â âforecasts,â âgoalâ and âfutureâ or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the plans, intentions and expectations reflected in or suggested by the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, among others, intensified competition, operating problems and their impact on revenues and profit margins, anticipated future business strategies and financial performance, anticipated future number of customers, business prospects, legislative developments and similar matters. Risk factors, cautionary statements and other conditions, which could cause Newtekâs actual results to differ from managementâs current expectations, are contained in Newtekâs filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and available through http://www.sec.gov/.Â Â  Newtek cautions you that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and that actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected or implied in these statements.

SOURCE: Newtek Business Services Corp.

Investor Relations & Public Relations
Contact: Jayne Cavuoto
Telephone: (212) 273-8179 / [email protected]

