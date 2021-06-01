Datasea Announces Its Engagement By ZTO Express to Develop 5G Messaging Applications

BEIJING, CHINA / ACCESSWIRE / June 1, 2021 / Datasea Inc. (NASDAQ:DTSS) (" Datasea "), a technology company engaged in providing smart security solutions, smart hardware and education- related technologies in China, announced today that its wholly-owned subsidiary company named Shuhai Zhangxun Information Technology Co., Ltd. (“Shuhai Zhangxun”) obtained authorization from ZTO Express (“ZTO”), one of the leading express delivery companies in China, to develop 5G Messaging applications. The authorization marks Shuhai Zhangxun's 5G messaging products can be applied across industries and scenarios including China's trillion-level logistics market.

Following Shuhai Zhangxun's development of 5G Messaging applications for ZTO, Shuhai Zhangxun will assist ZTO with the implementation and deployment of 5G messaging services and coordinate with telecommunication companies. Shuhai Zhangxun will create a 5G messaging template for ZTO based on the express industry service features and set up related chatbot capabilities. While not specifically addressed in the authorization, Shuhai Zhangxun intends to offer ZTO additional value-added services such as online shopping mall and warehousing live broadcasts to generate additional revenue.

"I am very pleased that Datasea has obtained authorization from ZTO Express to develop 5G messaging applications, which is a recognition of our technical advantages, products and comprehensive team capabilities. The cooperation with ZTO unlocks enhancements in operation and communication efficiency. Datasea will deliver top-tier services for our business partner,” said Zhixin Liu, CEO of Datasea, “We believe that in the future, with our 5G messaging technology and product offerings, we will continue to assist companies to consolidate their messaging services, build ongoing customer interests, and innovate."

About Datasea Inc.

Datasea is a technology company in China engaged in providing smart security solutions, smart hardware and developing education-related technologies. Datasea leverages its proprietary technologies, intellectual property, innovative products and market intelligence to provide comprehensive and optimized security solutions and education related technologies to its clients. Datasea has been certified as one of the High Tech Enterprises (jointly issued by the Beijing Science and Technology Commission, Beijing Finance Bureau, Beijing State Taxation Bureau and Beijing Local Taxation Bureau) and one of the Zhongguancun High Tech Enterprises (issued by the Zhongguancun Science Park Administrative Committee) in recognition of the company's achievement in high technology products. For additional company information, please visit: www.dataseainc.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will", "expects", "anticipates", "future", "intends", "plans", "believes", "estimates", "target", "going forward", "outlook," “objective” and similar terms. Such statements are based upon management's current expectations and current market and operating conditions, and relate to events that involve known or unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, all of which are difficult to predict and which are beyond Datasea's control, which may cause Datasea's actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially and in an adverse manner from anticipated results contained or implied in the forward-looking statements. Further information regarding these and other risks, uncertainties or factors is included in Datasea's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available at www.sec.gov. Datasea does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under law.

Investor and Media Contact:

International Elite Capital Inc.

Vicky Chueng

Telephone: +1(646) 866-7989

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE: Datasea Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/649679/Datasea-Announces-Its-Engagement-By-ZTO-Express-to-Develop-5G-Messaging-Applications



