Novamind Reports Fiscal Q3 Financial Results and Operating Highlights

Revenue of $1,846,132 for Fiscal Q3 2021, +43% quarter-over-quarter

Announced doubling of clinic network by September 2021

Forecasting 65,000 clinic visits in 2021, +225% year-over-year

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / June 1, 2021 / Novamind Inc. (CSE:NM)(OTC PINK:NVMDF)(FSE:HN2) ("Novamind" or the "Company"), a leading mental health company specialized in psychedelic medicine, reported its fiscal third-quarter results for the three and nine months ended March 31st, 2021 ("Fiscal Q3 2021"). The Company's fiscal year-end is June 30th. All results are reported under International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") and in Canadian dollars, unless otherwise specified.

Fiscal Q3 2021 Business Highlights and Subsequent Events

Began trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) under the ticker symbol "NM" on January 5 th , 2021

, 2021 Scheduled to open four new clinics between July and September 2021, doubling its network to eight total locations and forecasted to increase patient volume to approximately 65,000 clinic visits in 2021, +225% year-over-year

Appointed Pierre Bou-Mansour, P.Eng. as Chief Operating Officer ("COO"), formerly the COO of LifeLabs Inc., Canada's largest diagnostic laboratory services company

Contracted by Merck & Co. as a key research site for a phase IIa clinical trial studying MK-1942, an investigational medication for treatment-resistant depression (TRD)

Made a strategic investment of AU$965,400 (approximately CAN$942,000) in Bionomics Limited ("Bionomics") (ASX: BNO), which appreciated in value by +55% (unrealized return) as of Fiscal Q3 2021. Novamind will be evaluated as a key research site to conduct Bionomics' phase IIb trial examining BNC210, a potential treatment for post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD)

Announced the expansion and optimization of its clinic in Layton, Utah, which now offers improved treatment rooms to accommodate a higher number of ketamine and Spravatoâ¢ treatments

Opened a new client care center to maintain its high degree of service amid overwhelming demand for treatments and the planned doubling of clinics by September

Included in the underlying index of the Horizons Psychedelic Stock Index ETF

"Since listing on the CSE this January, Novamind has demonstrated its ability to rapidly scale access to innovative mental health treatment and psychedelic medicine," said Yaron Conforti, CEO and Director, Novamind. "The contract with Merck to research a promising new drug, leveraged our expertise in patient recruitment and patient management. Novamind will continue to execute on its aggressive growth initiatives in 2021, further expanding organically and through acquisitions ahead of the FDA's anticipated approvals of MDMA and psilocybin."

Fiscal Q3 2021 Financial Highlights

Total revenue of $1,846,132, +43% quarter-over-quarter, driven by increased patient volume at the Company's four operating clinics

Debt-free balance sheet with $7,616,948 in cash and $2,355,988 in marketable securities

Total working capital of $9,984,071 to fund operations

The following table presents selected financial information from Novamind's reviewed condensed interim financial statements for the three and nine months ended March 31st, 2021. The following information should be read in conjunction with the financial statements and management's discussion and analysis, which are available under Novamind's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com.

About Novamind

Novamind is a leading mental health company enabling safe access to psychedelic medicine through a network of clinics, retreats, and clinical research sites. Novamind provides ketamine-assisted psychotherapy and other novel treatments through its network of Cedar Psychiatry clinics and operates Cedar Clinical Research, a contract research organization specialized in clinical trials and evidence-based research for psychedelic medicine. Both Cedar Psychiatry and Cedar Clinical Research are wholly owned subsidiaries of Novamind. For more information on how Novamind is enhancing mental wellness and guiding people through their entire healing journey, visit novamind.ca.



Contact Information

Novamind

Yaron Conforti, CEO and Director

Telephone: +1 (647) 953 9512



Bill Mitoulas, Investor Relations

Email: [email protected]

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this release are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations including the risks detailed from time to time in the Company's public disclosure. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and the Company will update or revise publicly any of the included forward-looking statements as expressly required by applicable laws.

SOURCE: Novamind Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/649841/Novamind-Reports-Fiscal-Q3-Financial-Results-and-Operating-Highlights



