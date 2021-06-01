Novamind Reports Fiscal Q3 Financial Results and Operating Highlights

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Novamind Reports Fiscal Q3 Financial Results and Operating Highlights

Author's Avatar
ACCESSWIRE
Jun 01, 2021
Article's Main Image
  • Revenue of $1,846,132 for Fiscal Q3 2021, +43% quarter-over-quarter
  • Announced doubling of clinic network by September 2021
  • Forecasting 65,000 clinic visits in 2021, +225% year-over-year

    • TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / June 1, 2021 / Novamind Inc. (CSE:NM)(OTC PINK:NVMDF)(FSE:HN2) ("Novamind" or the "Company"), a leading mental health company specialized in psychedelic medicine, reported its fiscal third-quarter results for the three and nine months ended March 31st, 2021 ("Fiscal Q3 2021"). The Company's fiscal year-end is June 30th. All results are reported under International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") and in Canadian dollars, unless otherwise specified.

    Fiscal Q3 2021 Business Highlights and Subsequent Events

    • Began trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) under the ticker symbol "NM" on January 5th, 2021
    • Scheduled to open four new clinics between July and September 2021, doubling its network to eight total locations and forecasted to increase patient volume to approximately 65,000 clinic visits in 2021, +225% year-over-year
    • Appointed Pierre Bou-Mansour, P.Eng. as Chief Operating Officer ("COO"), formerly the COO of LifeLabs Inc., Canada's largest diagnostic laboratory services company
    • Contracted by Merck & Co. as a key research site for a phase IIa clinical trial studying MK-1942, an investigational medication for treatment-resistant depression (TRD)
    • Made a strategic investment of AU$965,400 (approximately CAN$942,000) in Bionomics Limited ("Bionomics") (ASX: BNO), which appreciated in value by +55% (unrealized return) as of Fiscal Q3 2021. Novamind will be evaluated as a key research site to conduct Bionomics' phase IIb trial examining BNC210, a potential treatment for post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD)
    • Announced the expansion and optimization of its clinic in Layton, Utah, which now offers improved treatment rooms to accommodate a higher number of ketamine and Spravatoâ¢ treatments
    • Opened a new client care center to maintain its high degree of service amid overwhelming demand for treatments and the planned doubling of clinics by September
    • Included in the underlying index of the Horizons Psychedelic Stock Index ETF

    "Since listing on the CSE this January, Novamind has demonstrated its ability to rapidly scale access to innovative mental health treatment and psychedelic medicine," said Yaron Conforti, CEO and Director, Novamind. "The contract with Merck to research a promising new drug, leveraged our expertise in patient recruitment and patient management. Novamind will continue to execute on its aggressive growth initiatives in 2021, further expanding organically and through acquisitions ahead of the FDA's anticipated approvals of MDMA and psilocybin."

    Fiscal Q3 2021 Financial Highlights

    • Total revenue of $1,846,132, +43% quarter-over-quarter, driven by increased patient volume at the Company's four operating clinics
    • Debt-free balance sheet with $7,616,948 in cash and $2,355,988 in marketable securities
    • Total working capital of $9,984,071 to fund operations

    The following table presents selected financial information from Novamind's reviewed condensed interim financial statements for the three and nine months ended March 31st, 2021. The following information should be read in conjunction with the financial statements and management's discussion and analysis, which are available under Novamind's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com.

    image-20210531211134-1.png

    About Novamind
    Novamind is a leading mental health company enabling safe access to psychedelic medicine through a network of clinics, retreats, and clinical research sites. Novamind provides ketamine-assisted psychotherapy and other novel treatments through its network of Cedar Psychiatry clinics and operates Cedar Clinical Research, a contract research organization specialized in clinical trials and evidence-based research for psychedelic medicine. Both Cedar Psychiatry and Cedar Clinical Research are wholly owned subsidiaries of Novamind. For more information on how Novamind is enhancing mental wellness and guiding people through their entire healing journey, visit novamind.ca.

    Contact Information
    Novamind
    Yaron Conforti, CEO and Director
    Telephone: +1 (647) 953 9512

    Bill Mitoulas, Investor Relations
    Email: [email protected]

    Forward-Looking Statements

    This news release contains forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this release are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations including the risks detailed from time to time in the Company's public disclosure. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and the Company will update or revise publicly any of the included forward-looking statements as expressly required by applicable laws.

    SOURCE: Novamind Inc.



    View source version on accesswire.com:
    https://www.accesswire.com/649841/Novamind-Reports-Fiscal-Q3-Financial-Results-and-Operating-Highlights

    img.ashx?id=649841

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment