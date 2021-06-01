Logo
ZoomAway Hires International Media and Marketing Firm

Author's Avatar
ACCESSWIRE
Jun 01, 2021
Article's Main Image

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 1, 2021 / ZoomAway Technologies Inc. (

TSXV:ZMA, Financial)(OTCQB:ZMWYD) (the "Company" or "ZMA") www.zoomaway.com is pleased to announce that it has hired DECOSTA Global ("DECOSTA") as its Marketing Agency to create national and international awareness of its current projects such as ZoomedOUT and its future endeavors.

"DECOSTA has a reach into the global markets that we desire to attract, and with their unique blend of corporate, retail and entertainment experience bring fresh creativity to our market segment. ZoomedOUT is an entirely unique product, and we need a company that understands new and emerging concepts.", added Sean Schaeffer, President and CEO of Zoomaway.

"As the Company continues to build and also look for acquisition opportunities the need for a team like DECOSTA is evident, and we are hopeful that they will add value to our shareholders like they have for so many other companies over the last few years."

CEO of DECOSTA Global, Jesse DeCosta, commented, "ZMA's model is unique and positioned for growth. We work closely with our clients to create memorable experiences for their customers and building brand loyalty is our core expertise. Many of our clients have trusted us for over 20 years to create meaningful audience experiences, and our philosophy is to grow with our clients and build loyalty within their audiences."

DeCosta added, "We have worked with iconic brands over the last 30 years in an official capacity including representing major financial institutions, fintech start-ups, estates and managing the social and web presence of entertainment personalities that include, Will Smith, The Jacksons, Blistex, Marsh Canada, McDonalds, Sony Music, Overbrook Entertainment, the Estate of Tupac Shakur, Jamie Foxx, Kevin James and many more. We look forward to adding Zoomaway to this list of success stories."

For additional information contact: Sean Schaeffer, President, ZoomAway Inc., at 775-691-8860 [email protected] or stay up-to-date and sign up for our newsletter.

About Us

ZoomAway, Inc. (Nevada Co.) Zoomaway Travel Inc. is a technology company that is revolutionizing the Hospitality and Travel Industries. We have developed a variety of software solutions that enhance the planning and engagement of everyday tourists. Our flagship project, ZoomedOUT, is a complete modernization and re-imagination of mobile travel apps. In a full 3D environment, we are able to integrate planning, booking, social media, and camaraderie into a tangibly rewarding experience. We are combining Travel, Hospitality, Mobile Gaming and Augmented Reality to change the way users travel into 2020 and beyond. Additional information about ZoomAway Inc. can be found at www.zoomaway.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that the Company expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include regulatory actions, market prices, and continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates, and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: ZoomAway Travel Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/649849/ZoomAway-Hires-International-Media-and-Marketing-Firm

