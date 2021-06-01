RushNet, Inc Reverse Merger and Roadmap Update

ALPHARETTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / June 1, 2021 / RushNet, Inc (OTC PINK:RSHN), ("the Company") recently acquired by Ashley Sweat, is excited to give a 2nd Quarter update regarding financials of the merger target heliosDX and Roadmap. So far, 2nd Quarter is proving to be yet another record quarter for heliosDX. In the 1st Quarter of 2021, heliosDX generated a record $1,252,000 in revenue. This was a new company benchmark.

In April and May 2021, heliosDX has generated revenues totaling approximately $990,000 respectively. This is an average of $495,000 a month. This also includes another record of approximately $530,000 in revenue for the month of May. This growth puts heliosdDX on pace to hit their stretch projected 2nd quarter target of $1.4 to $1.5 million. This again sets another company benchmark. This would equate to just over a 20% revenue growth quarter over quarter. heliosDX enjoyed a 70%+ revenue growth from 2019 to 2020, and to see the growth continue speaks volumes to the execution of the plan, and the staff at heliosDX.

heliosDX has had a delay in launching their Infectious Disease platform in-house. However, heliosDX does continue to realize revenue from this platform by referencing out tests. That said, the original revenue growth target for Q2 included revenue from launching infectious disease as an in-house testing platform. The good news, heliosDX will still achieve our quarter 2 revenue targets. In addition, we are about a week out from launching the platform in-house realizing even more revenue and testing volume growth.

There has been a change in the verbiage from RushNet, Inc acquiring heliosDX, to RushNet, Inc being acquired by Ashley Sweat. Ashley Sweat currently serves as the Chairman and CEO of RushNet. Inc. He also is the Owner and CEO of heliosDX. The plan has been and continues to be to reverse merge heliosDX into RushNet, Inc. As mentioned previously, this is a very fluid process, and thus there have been structural changes to the Purchase Agreement to ensure long-term success of this transaction, and the company in general moving forward.

Below is an update to the roadmap of key events released in a previous Press Release. We cannot guarantee these events will happen in this order or in their entirety. Some events are outside the control of the company.

Filing Disclosures - Imminent

Filing Financials - Imminent

Attorney Letter - Coming

Mid Quarter Financial update and Highlights - Released

Pink Current - Coming

Audit Financials - In Process

Website transition chattahoocheelabs.com to heliosDX.com - Near Completion

Professional Sales and Marketing Video - In Progress

Spin Off RushNet, Inc Subsidiaries

Acquisition(s) and/or LOI Update

Complete the Reverse Merger

R/S Reassessment

Reengage FINRA

SEC Reporting

About HeliosDx and Chattahoochee Labs:

Having begun operations in 2015, the company has witnessed profit and exceptional growth each year and is predicting well over 6 million dollars in revenue in 2021. This year we take on our third mass spectrometer, the powerful Absciex 4500, which will allow us to serve the massive needs of our clientele, which has been under strain. With the procurement of a new QuantStudio 12x we now have the ability to test 1500 Covid19 patients per day. With infectious disease testing validations being completed next week, we will be able to better serve clients all over by creating more robust testing menus and quicker turnaround time for Covid19, UTI, and RPP testing. Furthermore, with the assumption of our Ion S5 GeneStudio NGS testing equipment, we are poised for the huge genetics market that is so underserved.

