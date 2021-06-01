Logo
Grand Havana Launches Grand Havana Cafe on Duval Street in Key West, Florida

Author's Avatar
ACCESSWIRE
Jun 01, 2021
Article's Main Image

Grand Havana Cafe Brings to Life the roll out of our national franchise model.

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / June 1, 2021 / Grand Havana, Inc. (OTC PINK:GHAV) -- Get ready Florida! Grand Havana Cafe, the makers of Grand Havana CoffeeÂ® is pleased to announce the opening of their first owned and operated restaurant, the GRAND HAVANA CAFE! Whether you're grabbing coffee on the way to the southernmost point or looking for a neighborhood lunch spot, the new Grand Havana Cafe offers an array of sandwiches and to-go options designed to take your taste experience to new and delicious heights with authentic Cuban flavors.

Grand Havana Cafe is just steps away from the popular tourist attraction The Southernmost Point of the US exactly 90 miles from Havana, Cuba at 1075 Duval St. in Key West, Florida.

The Duval Street cafe is owned and operated by GH Hospitality as well as our mobile food truck that's available to assist in our previously announced nationwide franchising offering, promising an authentic Cuban experience complete with a specially curated menu. Exclusive menu items include a variety of warm, grilled Cuban sandwiches and our Old World Classic Cuban style espresso coffee drinks. In addition to Cuban favorites like empanadas and croquetas, our baked goods will please any sweet tooth with deserts such as Flan and Caribbean Rum cake.

"We wanted to create a world of Grand Havana for our fans that could truly capture the essence of the brand - not just in the dishes that will be served, but in the full experience from the moment you step into the space," said Shultz Hartgrove, head of GH Hospitality. "The Grand Havana Cafe offers something for everybody, and we encourage everyone to come in and try a dish or coffees. We hope Coffee enthusiasts, Floridians and visitors enjoy the cafe as much as we enjoyed creating it."

Robert Rico further states "With the completion of the acquisition of Fresco Cafe in Key West we have successfully converted Fresco into a Grand Havana CafÃ©. We have incorporated additional seating outside to accompany up to 23 more chairs and we plan to build a gondola to allow clients to enjoy the Caribbean breeze while being protected from the summer sun. Strengthening the outdoor experience while offering our gourmet coffee products. With these steps in order, we project a double-digit growth plan to double the monthly sales to approximately 60k a month. The approach to implement our goals are:

â¢ Hours of Operations: The cafe hours of operations were from 8am to 3pm. We will extend the hours of operations to 6 pm on weekdays and 10pm on weekends and Holidays.

â¢ Entertainment: We have added Beer and Wine to the menu and live entertainment to attract more visitors and locals to increase revenue.

About Grand Havana, Inc.

Grand Havana is a specialty coffee company headquartered in Miami, Florida offering a broad array of coffee products and services. Grand Havana's Optimum Blend is available nationwide and proudly served in our corporate owned cafes Grand Havana Cafe, Mobile Coffee Truck and other locations including universities, supermarkets, cafes, convenience stores, hotels, and online marketplaces. We also offer a b2b solution that provides our coffee product paired with high quality coffee machines, reliable delivery, and timely technical service. Grand Havana is the consumer's brand of choice for the best tasting Cuban Style Espresso.

Safe Harbor Statement: The information posted in this release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify these statements by use of the words "may, "will," "should," "plans," explores," expects," anticipates," continue," estimate," project," intend," and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties include, but not limited to, general economic and business conditions, effects of continued geopolitical unrest and regional conflicts, competition, changes in technology and marketing, and various other factors beyond the Company's control.

For more information, visit www.Grandhavanacoffee.com, call 1.800.608.5441, or email [email protected]Find out more about the company at www.Facebook.com/grandhavanacoffee, twitter.com/grandhavanacoffee1, or www.instagram.com/grandhavanacoffee/

Contact Info:

Robert Rico Tel. 305-283-9237

SOURCE: Grand Havana, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/649795/Grand-Havana-Launches-Grand-Havana-Cafe-on-Duval-Street-in-Key-West-Florida

