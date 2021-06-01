Dollar Mutual Bancorp and Standard AVB Financial Corp. Announce Completion of Merger

PR Newswire

PITTSBURGH and MONROEVILLE, Pa., June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dollar Mutual Bancorp ("Dollar") and Standard AVB Financial Corp. ("Standard") (NASDAQ: STND) jointly announced the completion of the previously announced merger of the financial institutions.

Effective close of business on May 28, 2021, Standard became a wholly-owned subsidiary under the Dollar Mutual Bancorp, with Jim McQuade as the CEO, Andrew Hasley continuing as President, and with all current management and associates remaining in place.

"We are ecstatic to announce the completion of this merger and welcome Standard Bank into the Dollar family," said Jim McQuade, President and CEO of Dollar. "This merger allows us to expand our footprint in the region and align with bankers who share our commitment to the customers and communities we serve."

"We are excited to join the Dollar Bank Family. Standard Bank is now poised to deliver enhanced products and services to our customers, all while continuing to remain dedicated to our hallmark community banking philosophy and philanthropy," said Andrew W. Hasley, Standard Bank President.Â

Mr. McQuade added, "Dollar Bank believes in mutuality and not having shareholders allows us to focus solely on our customers and the communities we serve. We want to make sure that mutual banks remain an option in our local neighborhoods to provide resources for our small businesses, foster long-term customer relationships, and develop our communities."

About Dollar Mutual Bancorp

Headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Dollar Mutual Bancorp, with total assets of $11.5 billion, is the mutual holding company of Dollar Bank, Federal Savings Bank. Today, Dollar Mutual Bancorp operates 98 locations throughout Pennsylvania, Ohio, Virginia, and Maryland and has 1,553 employees.Â Operating for over 166 years, Dollar BankÂ has grown to become the largest community bank in the country, committed to providing the highest quality of banking services to individuals and businesses.Â Dollar Bank (Dollar.Bank) is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

