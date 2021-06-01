Logo
Agora Launches Agora App Builder for Highly Customized Video Chat and Live Streaming Apps for Creators and Companies - No Coding Required

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jun 01, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

SANTA CLARA, Calif., June 1, 2021

Agora helps developers and non-technical creators zoom past the competition with the launch of Agora App Builder

SANTA CLARA, Calif., June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Agora, Inc.Â (NASDAQ: API), a pioneer and leading platform for real-time engagement APIs, today announced the launch of Agora App Builder to empower both developers and creators with absolutely no coding experience to break out of one-size-fits-all video conferencing solutions and start building custom apps tailored to their specific use case and brand. Powered by Agora's highly scalable and reliable Software-Defined Real-Time Networkâ¢, Agora App Builder will be free to leverage for all innovators and companies that are looking to stand out from the crowd to connect with audiences, engage with customers, and drive business outcomes.

agora_inc_logo.jpg

"Everyone is now familiar with communicating, sharing, and collaborating over video chat and live streaming. However the same old generic apps only go so far," said Sid Sharma, Senior Director of Developer Relations and Partner Engineering at Agora. "Some creators and companies want to offer more unique, branded and use-case specific apps to their fans, customers, and partners without spending a ton of money on development or sacrificing features and streaming quality. That's exactly why we built Agora App Builder."

As a company created by and for developers, the launch of Agora App Builder furthers Agora's mission to make APIs accessible for anyone. Features of Agora App Builder include:

  • Superior customization and go-to-market speed: No-code customization and go-live for non-technical creators and fully downloadable source code for developers seeking complete customization power.
  • All the conferencing features you've come to expect and more: Beautiful User Interface (UI), multi-screen sharing, dial-in support, host controls, cloud recording, call analytics, and more.
  • Quality, scalability, and reliability: Ultra-low latency (60% lower than top competitors), 250+ global points of presence for rapid network routing, and 99.99% availability.

"Our immersive 3D environment relies on a lot of audio and video communication." Aladin Ben, CEO, and co-founder of Waimz. "As a start-up, it is very expensive and time-consuming to build all those features from scratch. After trying multiple solutions, we found Agora, and have to say it exceeded all our expectations. With Agora App Builder, we built our prototype and launched a web-based light version within minutes!"

"My Condolences is a self-serve, memorial service platform using social media, crowdfunding, and livestreaming to help family and friends gather virtually after the loss of a loved one," said Shauna Dover, CEO and founder of MyCondolences.io. "Agora App Builder was perfect for usâ it was easy to build the video app in just a matter of minutes, the user interface is simple, and the video quality is unmatched. With Agora, MyCondolences.io is helping families 'be thereâ¦without being there' with an experience that is fit-for-purpose."

"Using Agora App Builder, we were able to easily spin up an integration with our conversational intelligence APIs to showcase different use cases to our customers," said Surbhi Rathore, CEO of Symbl.ai, a Techstars-backed conversational intelligence-as-a-service solution. "It was easy to customize with our unique branding and scaled right out of the box, with absolutely no coding required."

To learn more about Agora App Builder, visit: https://appbuilder.agora.io/. For more information about Agora and its real-time engagement technology, visit: www.agora.io.

About Agora

Agora is a Real-time Engagement Platform as a Service (RTE PaaS) company. Agora's mission is to make real-time engagement ubiquitous, allowing everyone to interact with anyone, in any application, anytime and anywhere. Agora's platform provides developers with simple, flexible and powerful application programming interfaces, or APIs, to embed real-time video and voice engagement experiences into their applications.

favicon.png?sn=LA93417&sd=2021-06-01 View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/agora-launches-agora-app-builder-for-highly-customized-video-chat-and-live-streaming-apps-for-creators-and-companies---no-coding-required-301302488.html

SOURCE Agora

rt.gif?NewsItemId=LA93417&Transmission_Id=202106011105PR_NEWS_USPR_____LA93417&DateId=20210601
