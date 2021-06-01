Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund ("TEI") Announces Its First Monthly Distribution Pursuant to Previously Announced Managed Distribution Plan

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund [NYSE: TEI] today announced a monthly distribution from net investment income of $0.0597 per share, payable on June 30, 2021, to shareholders of record on June 15, 2021 (Ex-Dividend Date: June 14, 2021).

As recently announced, the Fundâs Board authorized the implementation of a managed distribution plan pursuant to which the Fund will make monthly distributions to shareholders at an annual minimum fixed rate of 8.5%, based on the average monthly net asset value (NAV) of the Fundâs common shares (the âPlanâ). The Plan, which commences with the Fundâs June distribution, is intended to provide shareholders with a constant, but not guaranteed, fixed minimum rate of distribution each month and is intended to narrow the discount between the market price and the NAV of the Fundâs common shares, but there can be no assurance that the Plan will be successful in doing so. The Fund is managed with a goal of generating as much of the distribution as possible from net ordinary income and short-term capital gains, that is consistent with the Fundâs investment strategy and risk profile. To the extent that sufficient distributable income is not available on a monthly basis, the Fund will distribute long-term capital gains and/or return of capital in order to maintain its managed distribution rate. A return of capital may occur, for example, when some or all of the money that you invested in the Fund is paid back to you. A return of capital distribution does not necessarily reflect the Fundâs investment performance and should not be confused with âyieldâ or âincomeâ. Even though the Fund may realize current year capital gains, such gains may be offset, in whole or in part, by the Fundâs capital loss carryovers from prior years. The Plan is subject to periodic review by the Board and may be amended or terminated at any time.

You should not draw any conclusions about the Fundâs investment performance from the amount of this distribution or from the terms of the Fundâs managed distribution policy. The amounts and sources of the Fundâs distributions to be reported will be estimates and will not be provided for tax reporting purposes. The actual amounts and sources of the amounts for tax reporting purposes will depend upon the Fundâs investment experience during the remainder of its fiscal year and may be subject to changes based on tax regulations. The Fund will send you a Form 1099-DIV for the calendar year that will tell you how to report these distributions for federal income tax purposes.

Franklin Resources, Inc. [NYSE:BEN] is a global investment management organization with subsidiaries operating as Franklin Templeton and serving clients in over 165 countries. Franklin Templetonâs mission is to help clients achieve better outcomes through investment management expertise, wealth management and technology solutions. Through its specialist investment managers, the company brings extensive capabilities in equity, fixed income, multi-asset solutions and alternatives. With offices in more than 30 countries and approximately 1,300 investment professionals, the California-based company has over 70 years of investment experience and approximately $1.5 trillion in assets under management as of April 30, 2021. For more information, please visit franklintempleton.com.

