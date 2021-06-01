SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Reminds PFPT, GRA, KNL, and MRLN Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

NEW YORK, June 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



If you own shares in any of the companies listed above and

would like to discuss our investigations or have any questions concerning

this notice or your rights or interests, please contact:

Joshua Rubin, Esq.

WeissLaw LLP

1500 Broadway, 16th Floor

New York, NY 10036

(212)Â 682-3025

(888) 593-4771

[email protected]

Proofpoint, Inc. ( PFPT)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Proofpoint, Inc. ( PFPT) in connection with the proposed all-cash acquisition of the company by Thoma Bravo. Under the terms of the merger agreement, PFPT shareholders will receive $176.00 in cash for each share of PFPT common stock that they hold. If you own PFPT shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/news/pfpt/

W. R. Grace & Co. (: GRA)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of W. R. Grace & Co. (: GRA) in connection with the proposed all-cash acquisition of the company by Standard Industries Holdings Inc. Under the terms of the merger agreement, GRA shareholders will receive $70.00 in cash for each share of GRA common stock that they hold. If you own GRA shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://www.weisslawllp.com/gra/

Knoll, Inc. (: KNL)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Knoll, Inc. (: KNL) in connection with the proposed cash-and-stock acquisition of the company by Herman Miller, Inc. (âMLHRâ). Under the terms of the merger agreement, KNL shareholders will receive $11.00 in cash and 0.32 shares of MLHR common stock for each KNL share that they own, representing implied per-share merger consideration of approximately $26.30 based upon MLHRâs May 28, 2021 closing price of $47.80. If you own KNL shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://www.weisslawllp.com/knl/

Marlin Business Services Corp. ( MRLN)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Marlin Business Services Corp. ( MRLN) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by HPS Investment Partners LLC. Under the terms of the merger agreement, MRLN shareholders will receive $23.50 in cash for each share of MRLN common stock that they hold. If you own MRLN shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/news/mrln/