Tauriga Sciences Inc. Introduces Innovative New Product Offering, Exclusively Available on Company's E-Commerce Website - Super Deluxe Rainbow Pack @ $136.99 Each

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Jun 01, 2021
Article's Main Image

NEW YORK, NY, June 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWireÂ --Â Tauriga Sciences, Inc. (Â TAUG) (âTaurigaâ or the âCompanyâ), a New York based diversified Life Sciences Company, today introduced the Companyâs Super Deluxe Rainbow Pack (âSuper Packâ or âPackâ), which is comprised of 1 Blister Pack (each of the 9 Tauri-Gum SKUs).Â  Each Pack will also include a 10thBlister Pack âMystery Flavorâ and a limited Edition (intricately designed) dedicated retail box tray.Â  The Company will contribute $3 from each Pack sold, to various charitable causes.Â  Â The Company expects to launch this Super Pack during mid-June 2021 and believes that it will drive future E-Commerce sales growth.Â  Â The original Rainbow Pack, launched during September 2020, was highly successful and has continually been popular with E-Commerce customers. Â 

The Company will be accepting Pre-Orders later this week, on its E-Commerce Website (www.taurigum.com)Â 

Super Deluxe Rainbow Pack:

1 Blister Pack 25mg CBD Mint Flavor

1 Blister Pack 25mg CBD Blood Orange Flavor

1 Blister Pack 25mg CBD Pomegranate Flavor

1 Blister Pack 25mg CBG Peach-Lemon Flavor

1 Blister Pack 25mg CBG Black Currant Flavor

1 Blister Pack 60mg Vitamin C + 10mg Zinc Pear Bellini Flavor

1 Blister Pack 50mg Caffeine Cherry Lime Rickey Flavor

1 Blister Pack 2000 IU Vitamin D3 Golden Raspberry Flavor

1 Blister Pack 10mg Delta 8 THC Evergreen Mint Flavor

1 Blister Pack âBonus / Mysteryâ Flavor

AndÂ 

1 Limited Edition Retail Box Tray


ABOUT TAURIGA SCIENCES INC.

Tauriga Sciences, Inc. (

TAUG, Financial) is a revenue generating, diversified life sciences company, engaged in several major business activities and initiatives.Â Â The company manufactures and distributes several proprietary retail products and product lines, mainly focused on the Cannabidiol (âCBDâ) and Cannabigerol (âCBGâ) Edibles market segment.Â Â The main product line, branded as Tauri-Gumâ¢, consists of a proprietary supplement chewing gum that is Kosher certified, Halal certified, and Vegan Formulated (CBD Infused Tauri-Gumâ¢ Flavors: Mint, Blood Orange, Pomegranate), (CBG Infused Tauri-Gumâ¢ Flavors: Peach-Lemon, Black Currant), (Vitamin C + Zinc Infused Tauri-Gumâ¢ Flavor: Pear Bellini), (Caffeine Infused Tauri-Gumâ¢ Flavor: Cherry Lime Rickey), & (Vitamin D3 Infused Tauri-Gumâ¢ Flavor: Golden Raspberry).Â Â The Companyâs commercialization strategy consists of a broad array of retail customers, distributors, and a fast-growing E-Commerce business segment (E-Commerce website:Â www.taurigum.com). Please visit our corporate website, for additional information, as well as inquiries, atÂ http://www.tauriga.comÂ 

Complementary to the Companyâs retail business, is its ongoing Pharmaceutical Development initiative.Â  This relates to the development of a proposed Pharmaceutical grade version of Tauri-Gumâ¢, for nausea regulation (specifically designed for the following indication: Patients Subjected to Ongoing Chemotherapy Treatment). On March 22, 2021, the Company announced that it had Converted its U.S. Provisional Patent Application (filed on March 17, 2020) into a U.S. Non-Provisional Patent Application.Â Â The Patent, filed with the U.S.P.T.O. is Titled âMEDICATED CBD COMPOSITIONS, METHODS OF MANUFACTURING, AND METHODS OF TREATMENTâ.Â  On December 18, 2020 the Company disclosed that it had entered into a Master Services Agreement with CSTI to lead the Company's clinical development efforts.

The Company is headquartered in Wappingers Falls, New York.Â Â In addition, the Company operates two full time E-Commerce fulfillment centers: one located in Montgomery, Texas and the other in Brooklyn, New York.

DISCLAIMER -- Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain âforward-looking statementsâ as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 which represent managementâs beliefs and assumptions concerning future events. These forward-looking statements are often indicated by using words such as âmay,â âwill,â âexpects,â âanticipates,â believes, âhopes,â âbelieves,â or plans, and may include statements regarding corporate objectives as well as the attainment of certain corporate goals and milestones. Forward-looking statements are based on present circumstances and on managementâs present beliefs with respect to events that have not occurred, that may not occur, or that may occur with different consequences or timing than those now assumed or anticipated. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed inÂ Â forward looking statements due to known and unknown risks and uncertainties, such as are not guarantees of general economic and business conditions, the ability to successfully develop and market products, consumer and business consumption habits, the ability to consummate successful acquisition and licensing transactions, fluctuations in exchange rates, and other factors over which Tauriga has little or no control. Many of these risks and uncertainties are discussed in greater detail in the âRisk Factorsâ section of Taurigaâs Form 10-K and other periodic filings made from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Such forward-looking statements are made only as of the date of this release, and Tauriga assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.

Contact:

Tauriga Sciences, Inc.

4 Nancy Court, Suite 4

Wappingers Falls, NY 12590

Chief Executive Officer

Mr. Seth M. Shaw

Email:Â [email protected]

cell # (917) 796 9926

Company Instagram: @taurigum

Personal Instagram:Â @sethsms47

Twitter: @SethMShaw

Corp. Website:Â Â Â www.tauriga.com

E-Commerce Website:Â Â www.taurigum.com

