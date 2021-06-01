Tuesday Morning's Market Highlights

U.S. markets

U.S. stocks traded mixed on Tuesday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.11% to 34,567, the S&P 500 Index lost 0.10% to 4,200 and the Nasdaq Composite Index was down 0.12% at 13,732.

Gainers

Devon Energy Corp. ( DVN , Financial) +13%

Financial) +13% Marathon Oil Corp. ( MRO , Financial) +12.5%

Financial) +12.5% Occidental Petroleum Corp. ( OXY , Financial) +7.7%

Financial) +7.7% Nucor Corp. ( NUE , Financial) +6.5%

Financial) +6.5% Schlumberger NV ( SLB , Financial) +4.9%

Financial) +4.9% EOG Resources Inc. ( EOG , Financial) +4.8%

Losers

Abbott Laboratories ( ABT , Financial) -8.4%

Financial) -8.4% Invesco Ltd. ( IVZ , Financial) -7.1%

Financial) -7.1% Danaher Corp. ( DHR , Financial) -4.6%

Financial) -4.6% Mohawk Industries Inc. ( MHK , Financial) -6.3%

Financial) -6.3% Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. ( TMO , Financial) -4.6%

Financial) -4.6% Gap Inc. (GPS) -3.1%

Global markets

The main European stock markets traded in the green.The U.K.'s FTSE 100 gained 0.82%, Germany's Dax jumped 0.95%, France's CAC 40 was up 0.66% and Spain's Ibex 35 rose 0.45%.

In Asia, Japan's Nikkei 225 fell 0.16%, India's BSE Sensex was flat, Hong Kong's Hang Seng gained 1.08% and China's Shanghai Composite was up 0.26%.

Graham releases earnings report

Shares of Graham Corp. ( GHM, Financial) traded in the green on Tuesday at $15.04 after the company posted its fiscal fourth-quarter results.

The company's revenue grew 11.3% year over year to $25.7 million, beating expectations by $1.2 million. The company posted earnings of 4 cents per share, falling 2 cents short of estimates.

President and CEO James R. Lines had the following to say:

"Overall, we had a solid year, slightly exceeding our expectations as short cycle sales were stronger than expected in the quarter. As we look back at fiscal 2021, I believe that the results of our persistent efforts to diversify our business as we continue to focus on becoming a more significant defense industry supplier were apparent, with 25% of revenue generated by sales to the U.S. Navy. While orders still indicate a weak environment in our energy and petrochemical markets, our strong backlog reflects $69.2 million of U.S. Navy orders received in fiscal 2021. We now have $104 million of firm backlog related to the U.S. Navy. This strong backlog, combined with the acquisition of Barber-Nichols, significantly advances our diversification strategy into the defense industry. BNI will be immediately accretive to fiscal 2022 earnings and expand our top line by 50%. We are excited to welcome the BNI team to Graham and look forward to working together for continued growth."

The gross margin reached 19.4%, up 20 basis when compared to the same period of 2020.

Operating profit was $0.6 million, up from $0.3 million last year as operating leverage gained with volume. The operating profit margin was 2.3%, up from 1.4% from the first quarter of 2020.

Further, the Ebitda margin was 4.0% versus 3.9% a year ago.

Looking ahead to 2022, the company expects revenue to be between $130 million and $140 million versus consensus of $108.25 million. It also projects adjusted Ebitda for the combined businesses to be between $7.0 million and $9.0 million.

The company's shares have gained 2% since the beginning of the year versus the S&P 500's gain of 13.8%.

