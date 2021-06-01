Logo
Tuesday Morning's Market Highlights

Shares of Graham up on earnings

Author's Avatar
Omar Venerio
Jun 01, 2021
Article's Main Image

U.S. markets

U.S. stocks traded mixed on Tuesday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.11% to 34,567, the S&P 500 Index lost 0.10% to 4,200 and the Nasdaq Composite Index was down 0.12% at 13,732.

Gainers

Losers

Global markets

The main European stock markets traded in the green.The U.K.'s FTSE 100 gained 0.82%, Germany's Dax jumped 0.95%, France's CAC 40 was up 0.66% and Spain's Ibex 35 rose 0.45%.

In Asia, Japan's Nikkei 225 fell 0.16%, India's BSE Sensex was flat, Hong Kong's Hang Seng gained 1.08% and China's Shanghai Composite was up 0.26%.

Graham releases earnings report

Shares of Graham Corp. (

GHM, Financial) traded in the green on Tuesday at $15.04 after the company posted its fiscal fourth-quarter results.

The company's revenue grew 11.3% year over year to $25.7 million, beating expectations by $1.2 million. The company posted earnings of 4 cents per share, falling 2 cents short of estimates.

President and CEO James R. Lines had the following to say:

"Overall, we had a solid year, slightly exceeding our expectations as short cycle sales were stronger than expected in the quarter. As we look back at fiscal 2021, I believe that the results of our persistent efforts to diversify our business as we continue to focus on becoming a more significant defense industry supplier were apparent, with 25% of revenue generated by sales to the U.S. Navy. While orders still indicate a weak environment in our energy and petrochemical markets, our strong backlog reflects $69.2 million of U.S. Navy orders received in fiscal 2021. We now have $104 million of firm backlog related to the U.S. Navy. This strong backlog, combined with the acquisition of Barber-Nichols, significantly advances our diversification strategy into the defense industry. BNI will be immediately accretive to fiscal 2022 earnings and expand our top line by 50%. We are excited to welcome the BNI team to Graham and look forward to working together for continued growth."

The gross margin reached 19.4%, up 20 basis when compared to the same period of 2020.

Operating profit was $0.6 million, up from $0.3 million last year as operating leverage gained with volume. The operating profit margin was 2.3%, up from 1.4% from the first quarter of 2020.

Further, the Ebitda margin was 4.0% versus 3.9% a year ago.

Looking ahead to 2022, the company expects revenue to be between $130 million and $140 million versus consensus of $108.25 million. It also projects adjusted Ebitda for the combined businesses to be between $7.0 million and $9.0 million.

The company's shares have gained 2% since the beginning of the year versus the S&P 500's gain of 13.8%.

Disclosure: The author holds no positions in any stocks mentioned.

