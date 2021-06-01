Gores Holdings VI, Inc. Files Quarterly Report

Gores Holdings VI, Inc. (Nasdaq: GHVI) (the âCompanyâ), announced today that, on May 27, 2021, it filed its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 (the âForm 10-Qâ) with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the âSECâ).

The Company previously reported on May 27, 2021 prior to filing the Form 10-Q, that it received a notice (âNoticeâ) from the Listing Qualifications Department of The Nasdaq Stock Market (âNasdaqâ) stating that the Company was not in compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5250(c)(1) (the âRuleâ) because the Company failed to timely file its Form 10-Q with the SEC. The Notice had no immediate effect on the listing or trading of the Companyâs securities on the Nasdaq Capital Market. On June 1, 2021, the Company received confirmation from Nasdaq stating that it is now in compliance with the Rule.

About Gores Holdings VI, Inc.

The Company was formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The Company's strategy is to identify, acquire and, after the initial business combination, to build a company in an industry or sector that complements the experience of its management team and can benefit from their operational expertise.

