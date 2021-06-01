BJ's Restaurants, Inc. to Present at the Oppenheimer 21st Annual Consumer Growth and E-Commerce Conference Virtual Event

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif., June 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BJâs Restaurants, Inc. ( BJRI) announced today that management will be participating virtually in a fireside chat at the Oppenheimer 21st Annual Consumer Growth and E-Commerce Conference on Tuesday, June 15, 2021, at approximately 2:05 p.m. (Eastern). BJâs Management will also virtually meet with institutional investors.
A live webcast of the presentation will be available on the âInvestorsâ page of the Companyâs website located at https://investors.bjsrestaurants.com. A replay will be archived and available at the same location.
About BJâs Restaurants, Inc.
BJâs Restaurants, Inc. (âBJâsâ) is a national brand with brewhouse roots and a menu where craft matters. BJâs broad menu has something for everyone: slow-roasted entrees, like prime rib, BJâs EnLIGHTened EntreesÂ® including Cherry Chipotle Glazed Salmon, signature deep dish pizza and the often imitated, but never replicated world-famous PizookieÂ® dessert. BJâs has been a pioneer in the craft brewing world since 1996, and takes pride in serving BJâs award-winning proprietary handcrafted beers, brewed at its brewing operations in five states and by independent third party craft brewers. The BJâs experience offers high-quality ingredients, bold flavors, moderate prices, sincere service and a cool, contemporary atmosphere. Founded in 1978, BJâs owns and operates 212 casual dining restaurants in 29 states: Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia and Washington. All restaurants offer dine-in, take-out, delivery and large party catering. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, one of our 212 restaurants remains temporarily closed, and the remaining 211 are serving guests in our dining rooms in accordance to local, state and national guidelines regarding hours, capacity and social distancing limitations. For more BJâs information, visit http://www.bjsrestaurants.com.Â
For further information, please contact Greg Levin of BJâs Restaurants, Inc. at (714) 500-2400 or JCIR at (212) 835-8500 or [email protected].
