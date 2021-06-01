BJ's Restaurants, Inc. to Present at the Oppenheimer 21st Annual Consumer Growth and E-Commerce Conference Virtual Event

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif., June 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BJâs Restaurants, Inc. ( BJRI) announced today that management will be participating virtually in a fireside chat at the Oppenheimer 21st Annual Consumer Growth and E-Commerce Conference on Tuesday, June 15, 2021, at approximately 2:05 p.m. (Eastern). BJâs Management will also virtually meet with institutional investors.



A live webcast of the presentation will be available on the âInvestorsâ page of the Companyâs website located at https://investors.bjsrestaurants.com. A replay will be archived and available at the same location.

About BJâs Restaurants, Inc.

BJâs Restaurants, Inc. (âBJâsâ) is a national brand with brewhouse roots and a menu where craft matters. BJâs broad menu has something for everyone: slow-roasted entrees, like prime rib, BJâs EnLIGHTened EntreesÂ® including Cherry Chipotle Glazed Salmon, signature deep dish pizza and the often imitated, but never replicated world-famous PizookieÂ® dessert. BJâs has been a pioneer in the craft brewing world since 1996, and takes pride in serving BJâs award-winning proprietary handcrafted beers, brewed at its brewing operations in five states and by independent third party craft brewers. The BJâs experience offers high-quality ingredients, bold flavors, moderate prices, sincere service and a cool, contemporary atmosphere. Founded in 1978, BJâs owns and operates 212 casual dining restaurants in 29 states: Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia and Washington. All restaurants offer dine-in, take-out, delivery and large party catering. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, one of our 212 restaurants remains temporarily closed, and the remaining 211 are serving guests in our dining rooms in accordance to local, state and national guidelines regarding hours, capacity and social distancing limitations. For more BJâs information, visit http://www.bjsrestaurants.com .Â

