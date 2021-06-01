Openpath, Allegion Expand Mobile & Cloud Based Access Control Capabilities to All Doors with Schlage Wireless Locks Integration

PR Newswire

CULVER CITY, Calif., June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --Â Openpath, a leader in touchless, modern access control and workplace safety automation, today announces a new cloud-to-cloud integration with SchlageÂ® NDE and LE mobile enabled wireless locks from Allegion U.S., a leading provider of security products and solutions as well as seamless access. This new integration provides a greater selection of cost-effective security solutions across an organization's entire deployment and makes Openpath one of the only physical access control providers in the commercial space to natively support a Bluetooth credential with Schlage locks. The integration is easily configured with a mobile device and doesn't require additional wiring or Openpath hardware.

Leveraging Allegion'sÂ ENGAGE technology, Openpath's seamless integration with Schlage NDE and LE mobile enabled wireless locks allow organizations to expand their security coverage to include spaces throughout a building where installing and maintaining wired access control was previously cost-prohibitive, such as interior low-traffic spaces, non-wired common areas, storage closets, conference rooms and more. This is particularly important for large operations with sensitive spaces, such as education and healthcare facilities, where it is necessary to ensure security across virtually every square foot of buildings and campuses without disrupting the day-to-day flow of workers, employees and visitors. Users can unlock and lock the Schlage wireless locks via Openpath's mobile credentials, key cards, fobs and remote capabilities. Security teams will be able to view Openpath and Schlage reporting and management logs through a single control panel in the Openpath platform, which can be managed remotely. Authorized users can also activate lockdown or unlock Schlage wireless locks remotely from the Openpath app or Control Center.

Buildings will often only invest in a complete access control system for the perimeter and exterior entries, which leaves the majority of interior spaces unprotected. With buildings transitioning to more flexible schedules and a greatly reduced population on-site, the interior doors become far more important to secure. This IP Gateway system allows you to easily add access to those doors, as well as manage and track it all remotely, from a centralized platform using a single credential and without added cost. In addition, to eliminate unnecessary infrastructure, the use of a panel is not required.

"As the tenants return to commercial buildings and offices, there is no shortage of challenges and demands for new commercial building environments that prioritize safety, offer cutting-edge technology and hybrid-schedule flexibility," said James Segil, President & Co-Founder of Openpath. "We are proud to work with Allegion and its premier brand Schlage, to help change office landscapes for the better, solving for the needs of today and tomorrow."

"When it comes to the frictionless workplace of the future, it's clear that smart, scalable technology solutions like Openpath will play an essential role in helping businesses and commercial property owners adapt to the new world of work," said Jeff Koziol, PACS Business Development Manager, at Allegion. "We are excited to integrate with Openpath's mobile security platform to create more value for our customers with less overhead cost, best-in-class features and an unparalleled user experience."

About Openpath

Openpath is a leader in mobile-enabled and cloud-based access control solutions. Openpath allows anyone to use their mobile phone to open an authorized door with the wave of a hand, without needing the phone or app open. Openpath's patented Triple Unlock technology delivers 99.9% reliability for a secure, frictionless and fast entry experience. With a robust cloud solution, Openpath provides a comprehensive suite of enterprise capabilities, future-proofing the needs of the built environment. The company has introduced innovative Tailgating and Lockdown Solutions providing the ability to lock/unlock any door, zone or building in an emergency from a mobile device. Founded in 2016, Openpath is based in Los Angeles' Silicon Beach with an additional office in Indiana. To learn more, visitÂ www.openpath.com.

About Allegion

Allegion (NYSE: ALLE) is a global pioneer in seamless access, with leading brands like CISAÂ®, InterflexÂ®, LCNÂ®, SchlageÂ®, SimonsVossÂ® and Von DuprinÂ®. Focusing on security around the door and adjacent areas, Allegion secures people and assets with a range of solutions for homes, businesses, schools and institutions. Allegion had $2.7 billion in revenue in 2020, and its security products are sold around the world. For more, visit www.allegion.com.

