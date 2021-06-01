Logo
Isabella Bank Corporation Announces Second Quarter 2021 Dividend

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jun 01, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

MT. PLEASANT, Mich., June 1, 2021

MT. PLEASANT, Mich., JuneÂ 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --Â Isabella Bank Corporation (OTCQX:ISBA) today announced its Board of Directors declared a second-quarter cash dividend of $0.27 per common share at its regular meeting on May 26, 2021. The dividend will be payable June 30, 2021 to shareholders of record as of June 28, 2021. Based on ISBA's closing stock price of $23.15 per share as of MayÂ 26, 2021, the annualized cash dividend yield is 4.67%.

"Our $0.27 second quarter cash dividend is a reflection of the organization's continued strong financial performance and representative of our commitment to building shareholder value," said Jae A. Evans, President and Chief Executive Officer. "The short and long term strategic initiatives we have implemented to improve return on equity, return on assets, and earnings per share have also been instrumental in increasing shareholder value, which is evidenced by an 18% increase in the market value of Isabella Bank Corporation stock since the end of 2020."

About the Corporation

Isabella Bank Corporation (OTCQX: ISBA) is the parent holding company of Isabella Bank, a state chartered bank headquartered in Mt. Pleasant, Michigan. Isabella Bank was established in 1903 and has been committed to serving the local banking needs of its customers and communities for 118 years. The Bank offers personal and commercial lending and deposit products, as well as investment, trust and estate planning services through Isabella Wealth. The Bank has locations throughout seven Mid-Michigan counties: Clare, Gratiot, Isabella, Mecosta, Midland, Montcalm, and Saginaw.

For more information about Isabella Bank Corporation, visit the Invest in Us link at www.isabellabank.com. Isabella Bank Corporation common stock is quoted on the OTCQX tier of the OTC Markets Group, Inc.'s electronic quotation system (www.otcmarkets.com) under the symbol "ISBA." The Corporation's market maker is Boenning & Scattergood, Inc. (www.boenninginc.com) and its investor relations firm is Renmark Financial Communications, Inc. (www.renmarkfinancial.com).

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements. To the extent that the foregoing information refers to matters that may occur in the future, please be aware that such forward-looking statements may differ materially from actual results. Additional information concerning some of the factors that could cause materially different results is included in the sections entitled "Risk Factors" and "Forward Looking Statements" set forth in Isabella Bank Corporation's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available from the Securities and Exchange Commission's Public Reference facilities and from its website at www.sec.gov.

favicon.png?sn=CG96597&sd=2021-06-01 View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/isabella-bank-corporation-announces-second-quarter-2021-dividend-301303194.html

SOURCE Isabella Bank Corporation

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CG96597&Transmission_Id=202106011342PR_NEWS_USPR_____CG96597&DateId=20210601
