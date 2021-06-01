Barrick Completes Divestiture of its Interest in the Lagunas Norte Mine

All amounts expressed in US dollars
TORONTO, June 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Barrick Gold Corporation (:GOLD)(TSX:ABX) today announced it has completed the previously announced divestiture of its interest in the Lagunas Norte mine to Boroo Pte Ltd (Singapore).
Enquiries
President and CEO
Mark Bristow
+1 647 205 7694
+44 788 071 1386
Senior EVP, Strategic Matters
Kevin Thomson
+1 416 307-5150
Investor and Media Relations
Kathy du Plessis
+44 20 7557 7738
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.barrick.com
