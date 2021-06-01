Altair to Virtually Present at the Berenberg 2021 Design Software Conference

TROY, Mich., June 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Altair ( ALTR), a global technology company providing solutions in the areas of simulation, high-performance computing (HPC), and artificial intelligence (AI), announced today that James Scapa, chairman and chief executive officer, and Matt Brown, chief financial officer, will virtually present via fireside chat format at the Berenberg 2021 Design Software Conference on Tuesday, June 15, 2021 at 10 a.m. EDT / 3 p.m. BST.



A live webcast, as well as a replay, of the presentation will be available on the companyâs investor relations website atÂ http://investor.altair.com.

About Altair

Altair is a global technology company that provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation, high-performance computing (HPC), and artificial intelligence (AI). Altair enables organizations across broad industry segments to compete more effectively in a connected world while creating a more sustainable future. To learn more, please visitÂ www.altair.com.

