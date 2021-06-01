Ceapro Announces Results of 2021 Shareholders' Meeting

EDMONTON, Alberta, June 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ceapro Inc. (TSX-V: CZO; OTCQX: CRPOF) (âCeaproâ or the âCompanyâ), a growth-stage biotechnology company focused on the development and commercialization of active ingredients for healthcare and cosmetic industries, announced today that all proposed Directors were elected to serve for a one-year term at its Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders held on May 26, 2021 as per the following results:



Nominee Votes for Votes withheld % of votes cast Â Â Â Â FOR WITHELD Â Glenn Rourke 13,258,835 11,591,778 53.35% 46.65% Â Donald J. Oborowsky 13,411,266 11,439,347 53.97% 46.03% Â John Zupancic 21,174,572 3,676,041 85.21% 14.79% Â Gilles Gagnon 20,098,767 4,751,846 80.88% 19.12% Â Dr. William Li 21,576,317 3,274,296 86.82% 13.18% Â Dr. Ulrich Kosciessa 23,611,800 1,238,813 95.01% 4.99% Â

All other matters at the Shareholders' meeting, namely the appointment of auditors and the re-approval and ratification of the Companyâs Stock Option Plan, as proposed in the Companyâs information circular dated April 7, 2021, were also approved by shareholders.



About Ceapro Inc.

Ceapro Inc. is a Canadian biotechnology company involved in the development of proprietary extraction technology and the application of this technology to the production of extracts and âactive ingredientsâ from oats and other renewable plant resources. Ceapro adds further value to its extracts by supporting their use in cosmeceutical, nutraceutical, and therapeutics products for humans and animals. The Company has a broad range of expertise in natural product chemistry, microbiology, biochemistry, immunology and process engineering. These skills merge in the fields of active ingredients, biopharmaceuticals and drug-delivery solutions.

For more information on Ceapro, please visit the Companyâs website at www.ceapro.com.

