Pool Corporation to Present at the UBS Global Industrials and Transportation Virtual Conference

COVINGTON, La., June 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pool Corporation ( POOL, Financial) announced today that Mark W. Joslin, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, and Melanie Housey Hart, Vice President and Chief Accounting Officer, will be participating in the UBS Global Industrials and Transportation Virtual Conference. They will be giving a virtual presentation on Tuesday, June 8, 2021, at 1:00 PM Eastern Time. Informational materials used during the conference will be posted on POOLCORPâs website on the morning of the conference.



Pool Corporation is the worldâs largest wholesale distributor of swimming pool and related backyard products. POOLCORP operates approximately 400 sales centers in North America, Europe and Australia through which it distributes more than 200,000 national brand and private label products to roughly 120,000 wholesale customers. For more information about POOLCORP, please visit www.poolcorp.com.

