Oncternal Therapeutics Reports Granting of Inducement Award Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Jun 01, 2021
Article's Main Image

SAN DIEGO, June 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. ( ONCT), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel oncology therapies, today announced that it has granted an inducement award to one new employee, Christopher Markey, who joined the company as Director, Program and Alliance Management.

The award was made on June 1, 2021 under Oncternalâs 2021 Employment Inducement Incentive Award Plan, which provides for the granting of equity awards to new employees of Oncternal as an inducement to join the Company. The award consists of options to purchase 85,000 shares of Oncternal common stock. The options have a 10-year term and an exercise price equal to the closing price of Oncternalâs common stock on the date of grant. The options vest over a four-year period, with 25% of the options vesting on the first anniversary of Mr. Markeyâs employment start date, and the rest vesting in equal monthly installments over three years thereafter. The award was approved by Oncternalâs compensation committee, comprised entirely of independent directors, as required by Nasdaq Rule 5635(c)(4), and was granted as an inducement material to Mr. Markey entering into employment with Oncternal in accordance with Nasdaq Rule 5635(c)(4).

About Oncternal Therapeutics

Oncternal Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel oncology therapies for the treatment of cancers with critical unmet medical need. Oncternal focuses drug development on promising yet untapped biological pathways implicated in cancer generation or progression. The clinical pipeline includes cirmtuzumab, an investigational monoclonal antibody designed to inhibit the ROR1 pathway, a type I tyrosine kinase-like orphan receptor, that is being evaluated in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with ibrutinib for the treatment of patients with mantle cell lymphoma (MCL) and chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and in an investigator-sponsored, Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with paclitaxel for the treatment of women with HER2-negative metastatic or locally advanced, unresectable breast cancer, as well as a Phase 2 clinical trial of cirmtuzumab in combination with venetoclax, a Bcl-2 inhibitor, in patients with relapsed/refractory CLL. Oncternal is also developing a chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR-T) therapy that targets ROR1, which is currently in preclinical development as a potential treatment for hematologic cancers and solid tumors. The clinical pipeline also includes TK216, an investigational targeted small-molecule inhibitor of the ETS family of oncoproteins, that is being evaluated in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for patients with Ewing sarcoma alone and in combination with vincristine chemotherapy. More information is available at https://oncternal.com.

Oncternal Contacts:

Investors
Richard Vincent
858-434-1113
[email protected]

Media
Corey Davis, Ph.D.
LifeSci Advisors
212-915-2577
[email protected]

