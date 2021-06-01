Logo
Cambium Networks Corporation Announces Launch of Secondary Offering

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Jun 01, 2021
Article's Main Image

ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill., June 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cambium Networks Corporation ( CMBM) (âCambiumâ), a leading global provider of wireless networking infrastructure, today announced that it has launched an underwritten secondary public offering of 2,000,000 ordinary shares to be sold by Vector Cambium Holdings (Cayman), L.P. (âVCH, L.P.â), which is owned by Vector Capital and certain of its affiliates (together with VCH, L.P., âVector Capitalâ). In addition, Vector Capital intends to grant the underwriter a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 300,000 ordinary shares at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions.

Cambium is not selling any shares and will not receive any proceeds from such offering.

J.P. Morgan Securities LLC is acting as the lead book-running manager for the offering and as representative of the underwriters. Jefferies LLC and Raymond James & Associates, Inc. will act as book-running managers for the offering.

The offering will be made only by means of a prospectus and prospectus supplement. When available, a copy of the prospectus and prospectus supplement may be obtained from J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, by telephone at 866-803-9204, or by email at [email protected]

A registration statement relating to the shares being sold in this offering has been filed with, and declared effective by, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification of these securities under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Cambium Networks

Cambium Networks delivers wireless communications that work for businesses, communities and cities worldwide. Millions of our radios are deployed to connect people, places and things with a unified wireless fabric that spans multiple standards and frequencies of fixed wireless and Wi-Fi, all managed centrally via the cloud. Our multi-gigabit wireless fabric offers a compelling value proposition over traditional fiber and alternative wireless solutions. We work with our Cambium certified ConnectedPartners to deliver purpose-built networks for service provider, enterprise, industrial, and government connectivity solutions in urban, suburban, and rural environments, with wireless that just works.

Contacts:Â 
Investors:
Peter Schuman, IRC
Sr. Director Investor & Industry Analyst Relations
Cambium Networks
+1 (847) 264-2188
[email protected]

