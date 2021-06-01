Deep Down, Inc. to Present at the 2021 LD Micro Invitational XI Conference

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Deep Down, Inc. to Present at the 2021 LD Micro Invitational XI Conference

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Jun 01, 2021
Article's Main Image

HOUSTON, June 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Deep Down, Inc. ( DPDW), a specialist in deepwater oil and gas production and distribution equipment and services, announced today that it will be presenting virtually at the upcoming LD Micro Invitational XI event on Thursday, June 10th at 10:00 am Eastern Time. Charles Njuguna, President and Chief Executive Officer, will be giving the presentation.

Event: Deep Down, Inc. Presentation at the LD Micro Invitational XI
Date: Thursday, June 10, 2021
Time: 10:00 am ET

Register to watch the presentation here.

Summary of LD Micro Invitational XI Event
The 2021 LD Micro Invitational will be held on the Sequire Virtual Events platform on Tuesday, June 8th through Thursday, June 10th, 2021.

The scheduled events run from 10:00 AM ET to 6:00 PM ET each day.

This three-day, virtual investor conference is expected to feature around 180 companies, presenting for 25 minutes each, as well as several influential keynotes.

About Deep Down, Inc. (www.deepdowninc.com)

Deep Down focuses on complex deepwater and ultra-deepwater oil and gas production distribution system technologies and support services, connecting the platform and the wellhead. Deep Down's proven services and technological solutions include distribution system installation support and engineering services, umbilical terminations, loose-tube steel flying leads, installation buoyancy, remotely operated vehicles and tooling, marine vessel automation, control, and ballast systems. Deep Down supports subsea engineering, installation, commissioning, and maintenance projects through specialized, highly experienced service teams and engineered technological solutions.

About LD Micro ( SRAX; www.ldmicro.com)
LD Micro aims to be the most crucial resource in the micro-cap world. Whether it is the index, comprehensive data, or hosting the most significant events on an annual basis, LD's sole mission is to serve as an invaluable asset for all those interested in finding the next generation of great companies.

Investor Relations Contact:
Trevor Ashurst
[email protected]
281-862-2201

ti?nf=ODI0NjkyMSM0MjIyNDk4IzIwOTg1MzQ=
f640b334-81b8-47f6-b63f-00d8258be047
NaN / 5 ( votes) 0

Please Login to leave a comment