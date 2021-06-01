Redfin to Present at the Stifel 2021 Virtual Cross Sector Insight Conference

PR Newswire

SEATTLE, June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Redfin Corporation (NASDAQ: RDFN) today announced that Chief Financial Officer Chris Nielsen will present atÂ the following virtual event:

Stifel 2021 Virtual Cross Sector Insight Conference

Thursday, June 10, 2021, at 4:40 p.m. EST

A link to the live webcast, as well as the replay, will be available at http://investors.redfin.com .

About Redfin

Redfin ( www.redfin.com ) is a technology-powered real estate broker, instant home-buyer (iBuyer), lender, title insurer, and renovations company. We sell homes for more money and charge half the fee. We also run the country's #1 real-estate brokerage site. Our home-buying customers see homes first with on-demand tours, and our lending and title services help them close quickly. Customers selling a home can take an instant cash offer from Redfin or have our renovations crew fix up their home to sell for top dollar. Since launching in 2006, we've saved customers more than $1 billion in commissions. We serve more than 95 markets across the U.S. and Canada and employ over 4,100 people.

