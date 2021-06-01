Synchrony Announces Organizational Changes to Accelerate Strategy and Growth

PR Newswire

STAMFORD, Conn., June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --Â Synchrony (NYSE: SYF), a premier consumer financial services company, today announced organizational changes aimed to further align the company's resources with its partners and evolving consumer expectations, while leveraging its innovation, data, expertise and scale to deliver products and capabilities to market faster.

These changes will help Synchrony drive continued growth, execute its strategy more quickly and deliver the right capabilities to partners and consumers through the industry's most complete, digitally enabled consumer financing and payments product suite.

"Over the last several years, Synchrony has continued to advance our long-term strategy and vision, focused on growth and portfolio diversification. This has included adding new types of partners, advancing our digital transformation, and expanding our networks, markets and products. We continue to adapt and drive innovations at the speed of change â particularly coming out of the unprecedented year of 2020 â and benefit from our strong financial and cultural foundation," said Brian Doubles, Synchrony President and CEO.

"With Synchrony in a position of strength, we are now poised to accelerate our strategy by aligning our organization for faster growth and execution. With the changes we are announcing today, we will be even better positioned to deliver for our partners, customers, employees and shareholders over the long term," said Doubles.

Synchrony is making the following changes:

1.Â Â Â Â Aligning Partner Portfolios to Deepen Industry Focus and Enhance Customer Experiences

Synchrony will align its partner portfolios across five platforms â expanded from three today â to better match the growth and diversification of its partnerships over the past several years. The five platforms are:

Digital, led by Bart Schaller

Health & Wellness, led by Beto Casellas

Home & Auto, led by Curtis Howse

Diversified & Value, led by Maran Nalluswami

Lifestyle, led by Darrell Owens

The Digital, Health & Wellness and Home & Auto Platform CEOs will report to Doubles. The Diversified & Value and Lifestyle platform leaders will be managed under the executive leadership of Tom Quindlen, who will report to Doubles.

This structure will enable Synchrony to better serve the distinct needs of partners based on their industry and how they operate, as well as further scale products and capabilities to drive stronger growth. Synchrony's heritage and commitment to deep partner relationships, which fuel partner growth and customer loyalty, remain firmly in place.

2.Â Â Â Â Establishing a Growth Organization to Scale Products, Capabilities and Services

The Growth Organization will bring together Synchrony's marketing, data, analytics, customer experience, and product development teams into one cohesive group. The organization will work to bring data-driven, consumer-focused offerings to market across partner portfolios, with a focus on seamless customer experiences. This team will elevate Synchrony's focus on digital products and capabilities, while driving commercialization strategies to proactively deliver for the company's partners and consumers.

Michael Bopp will lead the Growth Organization in the newly created role of EVP, Chief Growth Officer, reporting to Doubles. Bopp was previously EVP, Chief Customer Engagement Officer where he led Synchrony's data and analytics functions, as well as Synchrony's work in creating a seamless, integrated customer experience across the business.

3.Â Â Â Â Combining Technology and Operations Teams to Fuel Digital Innovation and Drive Operational Excellence and Efficiency

Bringing together the Technology and Operations teams will drive collaboration, further accelerate the company's digital initiatives and more seamlessly service Synchrony's customers in the channels they prefer. The organization will further scale Synchrony's Agile culture and will continue to speed the company's innovations while driving greater operational excellence.

Carol Juel will lead the team in the newly created role of EVP, Chief Technology and Operating Officer, reporting to Doubles. In her prior role as EVP, Chief Information Officer, Juel played an integral role in moving Synchrony to an Agile culture, promoting speed and innovation throughout the company.Â

Synchrony will hold a virtual Investor Day on September 9, 2021 where it will share further details on its strategies to accelerate growth and innovation.

About Synchrony

Synchrony (NYSE: SYF) is a premier consumer financial services company. We deliver a wide range of specialized financing programs, as well as innovative consumer banking products, across key industries including digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health and pet. Synchrony enables our partners to grow sales and loyalty with consumers. We are one of the largest issuers of private label credit cards in the United States; we also offer co-branded products, installment loans and consumer financing products for small- and medium-sized businesses, as well as healthcare providers.

Synchrony is changing what's possibleÂ through our digital capabilities, deep industry expertise, actionable data insights, frictionless customer experience and customized financing solutions.



For more information, visit www.synchrony.com and Twitter: @Synchrony.

