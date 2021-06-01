Logo
Quest Diagnostics Completes Acquisition of Mercy's Outreach Laboratory Services Business

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jun 01, 2021
Article's Main Image

Physicians and patients will benefit from access to Quest's industry-leading test menu in Arkansas, Kansas, Missouri and Oklahoma

PR Newswire

SECAUCUS, N.J. and ST. LOUIS, June 1, 2021

SECAUCUS, N.J. and ST. LOUIS, June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --Â Quest Diagnostics (

NYSE:DGX, Financial) and Mercy today announced that Quest has completed its previously announced acquisition of the outreach laboratory services business of Mercy in an all-cash asset transaction. Additional financial terms were not disclosed.

quest_diagnostics_incorporated_logo_logo.jpg

With the transaction, Mercy's outreach laboratory services will transition to Quest's full-service laboratory in Lenexa, Kansas and the company's network of rapid response laboratories across the Midwest. Mercy will continue to wholly own and operate its hospital laboratories for tests connected to inpatient and hospital-based outpatient care needs.Â 

The aim of the transaction is to broaden access to innovative, quality and cost-effective laboratory services to deliver affordable patient care throughout the Midwest. The acquisition immediately broadens Quest's reach to providers and patients in Arkansas, Kansas, Missouri and Oklahoma. Patients and providers will benefit from access to Quest's innovative, industry-leading test menu, health plan relationships, network of about 1,000 conveniently located patient-access sites in the Great Midwest, and more cost-effective services.Â 

About Mercy
Mercy, named one of the top five large U.S. health systems for four consecutive years by IBM Watson Health, serves millions annually. Mercy is one of the nation's most highly integrated, multi-state health care systems, including more than 40 acute care, managed and specialty (heart, children's, orthopedic and rehab) hospitals, convenient urgent care locations, imaging centers and pharmacies. Mercy has 900 physician practices and outpatient facilities, more than 4,000 Mercy Clinic physicians and advanced practitioners and 40,000-plus co-workers serving patients and families across Arkansas, Kansas, Missouri and Oklahoma. Mercy also has clinics, outpatient services and outreach ministries in Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Texas. In addition, Mercy's IT division, Mercy Technology Services, and Mercy Virtual commercially serve providers and patients from coast to coast.

About Quest Diagnostics
Quest Diagnostics empowers people to take action to improve health outcomes. Derived from the world's largest database of clinical lab results, our diagnostic insights reveal new avenues to identify and treat disease, inspire healthy behaviors and improve health care management. Quest annually serves one in three adult Americans and half the physicians and hospitals in the United States, and our 50,000 employees understand that, in the right hands and with the right context, our diagnostic insights can inspire actions that transform lives. www.QuestDiagnostics.com.

favicon.png?sn=NY96811&sd=2021-06-01 View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/quest-diagnostics-completes-acquisition-of-mercys-outreach-laboratory-services-business-301303327.html

SOURCE Quest Diagnostics

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NY96811&Transmission_Id=202106011605PR_NEWS_USPR_____NY96811&DateId=20210601
