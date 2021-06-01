CTI BioPharma Reports First Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

CTI BioPharma Reports First Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jun 01, 2021
Article's Main Image

- NDA for Pacritinib for the Treatment of Myelofibrosis Patients with Severe Thrombocytopenia Accepted with Priority Review by FDA with PDUFA Target Action Date of November 30, 2021 -

- Commercialization Activities on Track to Support a Potential Approval and Launch of Pacritinib in the United States in 2021 -

- Management to Host Conference Call Today at 4:30 PM ET -

PR Newswire

SEATTLE, June 1, 2021

SEATTLE, June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --Â CTI BioPharma Corp. (Nasdaq: CTIC) today reported its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021.

"The U.S. Food and Drug Administration's (FDA) acceptance of our New Drug Application (NDA) for pacritinib with priority review and a Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) action date of November 30, 2021 brings us one step closer to providing pacritinib to myelofibrosis patients with severe thrombocytopeniaÂ whoÂ are underserved by existing therapies," said Adam R. Craig, M.D., Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of CTI Biopharma. "We continue to work diligently on our commercial preparedness and expect to be ready to launch pacritinib in the United States this year, pending approval by the FDA. To that end, over the last quarter, we progressed key pre-commercial activities to prepare for a successful and rapid launch upon approval, including market access,Â distribution andÂ supply chain, diseaseÂ educationÂ and field forceÂ planning and deployment. WeÂ look forward to continuing these efforts, and to work closely with the FDA during its review of our application."

Expected Milestones

  • PDUFA action date â November 30, 2021
  • Expected U.S. commercial launch of pacritinib â by the end of 2021
  • Reporting of interim analysis from the Phase 3 PRE-VENT trial in hospitalized patients with severe COVID-19 â Q3 2021

First Quarter Financial Results
Operating loss was $17.1 million and $11.9 million for the three months ended March 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively. The increase in operating loss resulted primarily from increases in research and development and general and administrative activities associated with continued development and preparation for the commercialization of pacritinib.

Net loss for the three months ended March 31, 2021 was $17.3 million, or $0.23 for basic and diluted loss per share, as compared to a net loss of $12.2 million, or $0.20 for basic and diluted loss per share, for the same period in 2020.

As of March 31, 2021, cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments totaled $37.2 million, as compared to $52.5 million as of December 31, 2020. Â On April 6, 2021 we completed an equity financing with net proceeds of $53.8 million, which enables us to fund our operations into the fourth quarter of 2021.

Conference Call and Webcast
CTI will host a conference call and webcast to review its first quarter 2021 financial results and provide an update on business activities today, June 1 at 4:30 PM ET. To access the live call by phone please dial (877) 735-2860 (domestic) or (602) 563-8791 (international); the conference ID is 9343326. A live audio webcast of the event may also be accessed through the "Investors" section of CTI's website at www.ctibiopharma.com. A replay of the webcast will be available for 30 days following the event.

About Myelofibrosis and Severe Thrombocytopenia
Myelofibrosis is a type of bone marrow cancer that results in formation of fibrous scar tissue and can lead to severe thrombocytopenia and anemia, weakness, fatigue and enlarged spleen and liver. Patients with severe thrombocytopenia are estimated to make up one-third of patients treated for myelofibrosis, or approximately 17,000 people in the United States and Europe. Severe thrombocytopenia, defined as blood platelet counts of less than 50 x 109/L, has been shown to result in overall survival rates of just 15 months. Thrombocytopenia in patients with myelofibrosis is associated with the underlying disease but has also been shown to result from treatment with ruxolitinib, which can lead to dose reductions, and as a result, may potentially reduce clinical benefit. Survival in patients who have discontinued ruxolitinib therapy is further compromised, with an average overall survival of seven to 14 months. Myelofibrosis patients with severe thrombocytopenia have limited treatment options, and represent an area of significant area of unmet medical need.

AboutÂ CTI BioPharma Corp.
We are a biopharmaceutical company focused on the acquisition, development and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers that offer a unique benefit to patients and their healthcare providers. We concentrate our efforts on treatments that target blood-related cancers where there is an unmet medical need. In particular, we are focused on evaluating pacritinib, our product candidate currently in active late-stage development, for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis, and in response to the COVID pandemic, severe COVID-19 disease. We are headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

Forward-Looking Statements
Statements included in this press release that are not historical in nature are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are based on current assumptions that involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, events or developments to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: our ability to successfully demonstrate the safety and efficacy of, and receive regulatory approval for, pacritinib; the risk that the FDA may determine that the benefit/risk profile of pacritinib at the dose selected for the PACIFICA Phase 3 trial does not support approval; our expectations regarding the completion and outcome of our PRE-VENT Phase 3 trial; the risk that pacritinib may be delayed to a point where it is not commercially viable; the accuracy of our assumptions regarding our planned expenditures and sufficiency of our cash to fund operations; risks and uncertainties related to the COVID-19 pandemic as it relates to our operations and ongoing clinical trials; and those risks more fully discussed in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 and subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof and we assume no obligation to update these forward-looking statements, and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. "CTI BioPharma" and the CTI BioPharma logo are registered trademarks or trademarks of CTI BioPharma Corp. in various jurisdictions. All other trademarks belong to their respective owner.

CTI BioPharma Investor Contacts:
Argot Partners
+212-600-1902
[email protected]

(tables follow)

CTI BioPharma Corp.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(In thousands, except per share amounts)

(unaudited)


Three Months Ended

Â March 31,


2021


2020

Operating costs and expenses:




Research and development

$

9,444


$

3,264

General and administrative

7,626


4,467

Other operating expenses

â


4,200

Total operating costs and expenses

17,070


11,931

Loss from operations

(17,070)


(11,931)

Non-operating income (expense):




Interest income

11


119

Interest expense

(68)


(167)

Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs

(130)


(130)

Foreign exchange loss

(9)


(77)

Total non-operating expense, net

(196)


(255)

Net loss

$

(17,266)


$

(12,186)

Basic and diluted net loss per common share

$

(0.23)


$

(0.20)

Shares used in calculation of basic and diluted net loss per common
share:

76,367


62,461

Balance Sheet Data (unaudited):


(amounts in thousands)



March 31,


December 31,



2021


2020

Cash and cash equivalents


$

33,105


$

40,394

Short-term investments


4,060


12,057

Working capital


23,790


37,287

Total assets


42,789


58,241

Current portion of long-term debt


3,252


4,455

Total stockholders' equity


26,654


40,029

cell_therapeutics_inc_cti_biopharma_corp_logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=SF95800&sd=2021-06-01 View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cti-biopharma-reports-first-quarter-2021-financial-results-301302599.html

SOURCE CTI BioPharma Corp.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=SF95800&Transmission_Id=202106011605PR_NEWS_USPR_____SF95800&DateId=20210601
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment