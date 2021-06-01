PR Newswire

NEW YORK, June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE: NLSN), today announced that the Company will be presenting at Bernstein's 36th Annual Strategic DecisionsÂ Conference on Friday, June 4Â and the Baird Global Consumer, Technology, and Service Conference on Wednesday, June 9.

On Friday, June 4, 2021 David Kenny, Chief Executive Officer, and Linda Zukauckas, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in a virtual fireside chat at 9:00am Eastern Time.

On Wednesday, June 9, 2021, Linda Zukauckas, Chief Financial Officer, andÂ Karthik Rao, Chief Operating Officer, will participate in a virtual fireside chat at 10:50am Eastern Time.Â

Interested parties are invited to listen to the event live on Nielsen's Investor Relations website at http://nielsen.com/investors under Events & Presentations. A replay of the presentations will be available on http://nielsen.com/investors following the respective event.Â

About Nielsen

Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE: NLSN) is a leading global data and analytics company that provides a holistic and objective understanding of the media industry. With offerings spanning audience measurement, audience outcomes and content, Nielsen offers its clients and partners simple solutions to complex questions and optimizes the value of their investments and growth strategies. It is the only company that can offer de-duplicated cross-media audience measurement. Audience is Everythingâ¢ to Nielsen and its clients, and Nielsen is committed to ensuring that every voice counts.

An S&P 500 company, Nielsen offers measurement and analytics service in nearly 60 countries. Learn more atÂ www.nielsen.com orÂ www.nielsen.com/investors and connect with us onÂ twitter.com/Nielsen,Â linkedin.com/company/nielsen,Â facebook.com/Nielsen andÂ instagram.com/lifeatnielsen.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nielsen-to-present-at-two-upcoming-investor-conferences-301303277.html

SOURCE Nielsen Holdings plc