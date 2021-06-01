TETRA Technologies, Inc. to Participate in the 2021 RBC Capital Markets Global Energy, Power & Infrastructure Conference

PR Newswire

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --Â TETRA Technologies, Inc. ("TETRA" or the "Company") ( NYSE:TTI, Financial) announced that its senior management will participate in the 2021 RBC Capital Markets Global Energy, Power & Infrastructure Conference on Wednesday, June 9, 2021.Â

Brady Murphy, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Elijio Serrano, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, of TETRA are scheduled to present on Wednesday June 9 at 4:00 P.M. Eastern Time (3:00 P.M. Central Time) and will also be hosting one-on-one meetings.

Interested parties can register via the web link below and those that would like to participate in a one-on-one meeting please contact Elijio Serrano (see investor contact below).

TETRA Technologies, Inc. is a geographically diversified oil and gas services company, focused on completion fluids and associated products and services, water management, frac flowback and production well testing.

