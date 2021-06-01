Logo
New Richmond American Community Opening in Chino

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jun 01, 2021
Article's Main Image

Introducing Gardenside at The Preserve

PR Newswire

CHINO, Calif., June 1, 2021

CHINO, Calif., June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Richmond American Homes of California, LP, a subsidiary of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: MDC), is pleased to announce that Gardenside at The Preserve, a new addition to The Preserve at Chino masterplan, is now open for sales.

Real estate agents and prospective homebuyers are invited to explore this exceptional neighborhood between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. on June 5 and 6. Visitors can learn more about Gardenside's appeal, which includes resort-inspired amenities and flexible floor plans. The community Sales Center will also be open daily during the same hours.

Richmond_American___The_Nottingham.jpg

More about Gardenside at The Preserve (RichmondAmerican.com/GardensideGO)

  • Four versatile two- and three-story floor plans
  • 3 to 4 bedrooms and approx. 1,470 to 1,790 sq. ft.
  • New home energy efficiencies and warranty programs
  • Hundreds of structural and design options
  • Community recreation center with state-of-the-art fitness facilities, pool, spa, cabanas, picnic areas and an outdoor lounge
  • Amenities include bocce ball, pickleball, basketball, cornhole, a dog park, a playground and more
  • Located near area schools, shopping and commuter routes

Parklin at The Preserve scheduled to open in July (RichmondAmerican.com/ParklinGO)

The builder plans to debut another addition to The Preserve at Chino masterplan in July. Parklin at The Preserve will offer three floor plans with 3 to 5 bedrooms and up to approx. 2,465 sq. ft. of living space. Exciting options at this community will include gourmet kitchen features, oversized walk-in showers at the owner's bath and convenient main-floor bedrooms (per plan). Parklin will be located in the masterplan's new neighborhood of The Preserve, where residents can enjoy a Tai Chi Garden, a dog park, an obstacle course, sports courts and more.

Of both new neighborhoods, James Furey, Division President of Southern California, stated "We are pleased to bring Gardenside and Parklin to The Preserve at Chino masterplan, which offers homebuyers an unparalleled range of amenities in a convenient location.Â  Buyers at all stages of life will appreciate the range of features and design choices available at these new neighborhoods, located within The Preserve community."

Floor plans homebuyers can personalize

Those who choose to build a new home from the ground up at Gardenside or Parklin at The PreserveÂ will have the opportunity to work with professional design consultants at a Home Galleryâ¢ location to select colors, textures, finishes and fixtures for their new living spacesâa complimentary service!

Gardenside at The Preserve is located at 7496 Botany Street, Chino, CA 91708.

Parklin at The Preserve is located at 16459 Trailblazer Avenue, Chino, CA 91708.

Call 909.417.1021 or visit RichmondAmerican.com for more information. View health and safety updates at RichmondAmerican.com/COVID-19.

About M.D.C. Holdings, Inc.

Operating under the name Richmond American Homes, MDC's homebuilding subsidiaries have built more than 210,000 homes since 1977. Among the nation's largest homebuilders, MDC's subsidiary companies have operations in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Idaho, Maryland, Nevada, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Utah, Virginia and Washington. Mortgage lending, plus insurance and title services are offered by the following MDC subsidiaries, respectively: HomeAmerican Mortgage Corporation, American Home Insurance Agency, Inc. and American Home Title and Escrow Company. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "MDC." For more information, visit MDCHoldings.com.

MDC_Richmond_American_Home_Logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=LA96886&sd=2021-06-01 View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-richmond-american-community-opening-in-chino-301303374.html

SOURCE M.D.C. Holdings, Inc.

