PR Newswire

HOUSTON, June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --Â Oceaneering International, Inc. ("Oceaneering") ( NYSE:OII, Financial) announced today that President and Chief Executive Officer Roderick A. Larson is scheduled to participate in a virtual fireside session to discuss the company's business outlook and meet with institutional investors at the RBC Capital Markets Global Energy, Power & Infrastructure Conference on Tuesday, JuneÂ 8, 2021.Â



The conference handout is available on the Investor Relations page of Oceaneering's website atÂ www.oceaneering.com.Â Â

Oceaneering is a global provider of engineered services and products, primarily to the offshore energy industry.Â Through the use of its applied technology expertise, Oceaneering also serves the defense, aerospace, and entertainment industries.Â Â



For more information on Oceaneering, please visit www.oceaneering.com.



Contact:

Mark Peterson

Vice President, Corporate Development and Investor Relations

Oceaneering International, Inc.

713-329-4507

[email protected]

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/oceaneering-to-participate-at-the-rbc-capital-markets-global-energy-power--infrastructure-conference-301301093.html

SOURCE Oceaneering International, Inc.