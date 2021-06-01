LogicBio Therapeutics to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

PR Newswire

LEXINGTON, Mass., June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --Â LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc.Â (Nasdaq:LOGC), a clinical-stage genetic medicine company pioneering gene delivery and gene editing platforms to address rare and serious diseases from infancy through adulthood, today announced that Frederic Chereau, chief executive officer of LogicBio, will participate in virtual fireside chats at the following upcoming investor conferences:

Jefferies Virtual Healthcare Conference, Friday, June 4,Â at 9:30 AM ET .

. JMP Securities Life Sciences Conference, Wednesday, June 16 , at 2:00 PM ET .

Where applicable, live webcasts of the fireside chats can be accessed through the Investors section of the Company's website at https://investor.logicbio.com.

About LogicBio Therapeutics

LogicBio TherapeuticsÂ is a clinical-stage genetic medicine company pioneering gene delivery and gene editing platforms to address rare and serious diseases from infancy through adulthood. The Company's proprietary GeneRideâ¢ platform is a new approach to precise gene insertion that has the potential to harness a cell's natural DNA repair process leading to durable therapeutic protein expression levels. LogicBio's cutting-edge sAAVyâ¢ capsid development platform is designed to support development of treatments in a broad range of indications and tissues. The Company is based inÂ Lexington, MA.Â For more information, visitÂ https://www.logicbio.com/, which does not form a part of this release.

Media Contacts:

Adam Daley

Berry & Company Public Relations

W: 212-253-8881

C: 614-580-2048

[email protected]

Jenna Urban

Berry & Company Public Relations

W: 212-253-8881

C: 203-218-9180

[email protected]Â

Investor Contacts:

Matt Lane

Gilmartin Group

(617) 901-7698

[email protected]

