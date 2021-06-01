Logo
Darden Restaurants To Host Fiscal 2021 Fourth Quarter Conference Call On June 24

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jun 01, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

ORLANDO, Fla., June 1, 2021

ORLANDO, Fla., June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Darden Restaurants, Inc., (

NYSE:DRI, Financial) plans to release its fiscal 2021 fourth quarter financial results before the market opens on Thursday, June 24, 2021, with a conference call to follow at 8:30 am ET.Â  Gene Lee, CEO, and other senior management will discuss fourth quarter results, and conduct a question and answer session.Â  For those who cannot listen to the live broadcast, a replay will be available shortly after the call.

What:

Darden Restaurants, Inc. Fiscal 2021 Fourth Quarter Earnings Conference Call



When:

8:30 am ET, Thursday, June 24, 2021



Where:

https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/1007/41444



How:

Live over the Internet â Simply log on to the web at the address above or, to access via the telephone, please dial 1-833-470-0145 and provide the conference passcode 2283499.

About Darden
Darden is a restaurant company featuring a portfolio of differentiated brands that include Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze and Eddie V's. For more information, please visit www.darden.com.

favicon.png?sn=FL93951&sd=2021-06-01 View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/darden-restaurants-to-host-fiscal-2021-fourth-quarter-conference-call-on-june-24-301301779.html

SOURCE Darden Restaurants, Inc.: Financial

rt.gif?NewsItemId=FL93951&Transmission_Id=202106011630PR_NEWS_USPR_____FL93951&DateId=20210601
