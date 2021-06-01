Bernard Horn's Top 5 Trades of the 1st Quarter

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Bernard Horn's Top 5 Trades of the 1st Quarter

Global value-oriented fund releases quarterly portfolio

Author's Avatar
James Li
Jun 01, 2021

Summary

  • Fund takes stake in biotech company United Therapeutics.
  • Fund also buys shares in Japanese conglomerate Marubeni Corp.
  • Fund sells fashion company Tapestry.
Article's Main Image

Bernard Horn (Trades, Portfolio), manager of the Polaris Global Value Fund, disclosed last week that his firms top five trades during the first quarter included new positions in United Therapeutics Corp. (UTHR, Financial) and Marubeni Corp. (TSE:8002, Financial) and the sale of its holdings in Tapestry Inc. (TPR, Financial), Franklin Resources Inc. (BEN, Financial) and Signature Aviation PLC (LSE:SIG, Financial).

Boston-based Polaris invests in undervalued stocks around the globe according to the belief that country and industry factors are key drivers of stock prices and that global markets fluctuations produce mispriced stocks. While global markets are generally efficient, investor behavior engenders volatility into the stock market and may result in stocks that trade at a discount to long-term fundamental value.

1399773802971287552.png

As of March 31, Polaris $492 million equity portfolio contains 98 stocks, with four new positions and a turnover ratio of 5%. The top four sectors in terms of weight are financial services, consumer cyclical, basic materials and health care, representing 22.44%, 15.87%, 11.50% and 10.62% of the equity portfolio.

1399803856707145728.png

United Therapeutics

Polaris purchased 41,700 shares of United Therapeutics (

UTHR, Financial), giving the position 1.42% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares averaged $166.75 during the first quarter; the stock is significantly overvalued based on Tuesdays price-to-GF Value ratio of 1.73.

1399807161348935680.png

GuruFocus ranks the Silver Spring, Maryland-based biotech companys financial strength and profitability 7 out of 10 on several positive investing signs, which include a strong Altman Z-score of 6.48 and profit margins outperforming over 80% of global competitors.

1399809037251399680.png

Despite high profit margins, United Therapeutics three-year average revenue decline rate of 4.7% underperforms 55% of global biotech companies.

1399809151722344448.png

Other gurus with holdings in United Therapeutics include

Jim Simons (Trades, Portfolio) Renaissance Technologies and Chuck Royce (Trades, Portfolio) s Royce Investment Partners.

1399811094402322432.png

Marubeni

Polaris purchased 700,200 shares of Marubeni Corp. (

TSE:8002, Financial), handing the position 1.18% equity portfolio space. Shares averaged 792.4 yen ($7.24) during the first quarter; the stock is significantly overvalued based on Tuesdays price-to-GF Value ratio of 1.52.

1399813897023672320.png

GuruFocus ranks the Japanese grain-field conglomerates financial strength 4 out of 10, driven by a low Altman Z-score of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio that underperforms 77% of global competitors despite interest coverage ratios outperforming more than half of industrial conglomerates.

1399816210605953024.png

Tapestry

Polaris sold 168,900 shares of Tapestry (

TPR, Financial), shipping out 1.19% of the equity portfolio. Shares averaged $38.53 during the first quarter; the stock is significantly overvalued based on Tuesdays price-to-GF Value ratio of 1.58.

1399819755887546368.png

The fund said in its quarterly letter that it sold the New York-based fashion company at a profit on valuation. Based on GuruFocus estimates, Polaris gained approximately 120.77% on the stock since initially purchasing shares during the third quarter of 2020.

1399819704268247040.png

GuruFocus ranks Tapestrys profitability 7 out of 10 on the back of profit margins and returns outperforming over 70% of global competitors.

1399823465401307136.png

Gurus with large holdings in Tapestry include

Steven Cohen (Trades, Portfolio) s Point72 Asset Management and John Rogers (Trades, Portfolio) Ariel Investment.

1399824254018539520.png

Franklin Resources

Polaris sold 162,100 shares of Franklin Resources (

BEN, Financial), carving out 0.92% of the equity portfolio. Shares averaged $27.32 during the first quarter; the stock is fairly valued based on Tuesdays price-to-GF Value ratio of 0.99.

1399826220253728768.png

GuruFocus ranks the San Mateo, California-based asset management companys financial strength 5 out of 10: Although the company has a solid Piotroski F-score of 6, interest coverage and debt ratios underperform more than 62% of global competitors.

1399828521647362048.png

Signature Aviation

Polaris dissolved its 678,559-share holding in Signature Aviation (

LSE:SIG, Financial) during the quarter: The fund said in its letter that shares of the U.K.-based aviation support company increased on the heels of merging with private equity firm Global Infrastructure Partners.

1399832871392268288.png

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.

Also check out:

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar