Advisor Partners Llc Buys Tesla Inc, Vanguard Small Cap ETF, iShares National Muni Bond ETF, Sells AptarGroup Inc, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Tiffany

Author's Avatar
insider
Jun 01, 2021
Article's Main Image

Walnut Creek, CA, based Investment company

Advisor Partners Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Tesla Inc, Vanguard Small Cap ETF, iShares National Muni Bond ETF, ISHARES TRUST, Viatris Inc, sells AptarGroup Inc, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Tiffany, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Advisor Partners Llc. As of 2021Q1, Advisor Partners Llc owns 806 stocks with a total value of $1.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of ADVISOR PARTNERS LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/advisor+partners+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of ADVISOR PARTNERS LLC
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 702,862 shares, 6.16% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.31%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 271,812 shares, 4.60% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.21%
  3. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 14,394 shares, 3.19% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.74%
  4. Facebook Inc (FB) - 76,847 shares, 1.62% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.51%
  5. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 9,960 shares, 1.47% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.84%
New Purchase: Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB)

Advisor Partners Llc initiated holding in Vanguard Small Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $191.01 and $222.87, with an estimated average price of $210.15. The stock is now traded at around $224.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 6,537 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: iShares National Muni Bond ETF (MUB)

Advisor Partners Llc initiated holding in iShares National Muni Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $114.92 and $117.49, with an estimated average price of $116.27. The stock is now traded at around $116.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 10,772 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: ISHARES TRUST (IGSB)

Advisor Partners Llc initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $54.34 and $54.85, with an estimated average price of $54.67. The stock is now traded at around $54.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 16,746 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Viatris Inc (VTRS)

Advisor Partners Llc initiated holding in Viatris Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.59 and $18.54, with an estimated average price of $16.33. The stock is now traded at around $15.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 62,399 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: ISHARES TRUST (IEI)

Advisor Partners Llc initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $129.73 and $132.69, with an estimated average price of $131.31. The stock is now traded at around $130.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 5,614 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (SUB)

Advisor Partners Llc initiated holding in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $107.44 and $107.97, with an estimated average price of $107.75. The stock is now traded at around $107.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 6,672 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Tesla Inc (TSLA)

Advisor Partners Llc added to a holding in Tesla Inc by 97.63%. The purchase prices were between $563 and $883.09, with an estimated average price of $754.2. The stock is now traded at around $623.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 12,694 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: ConocoPhillips (COP)

Advisor Partners Llc added to a holding in ConocoPhillips by 20.31%. The purchase prices were between $39.57 and $59.83, with an estimated average price of $49.25. The stock is now traded at around $58.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 33,938 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (WBA)

Advisor Partners Llc added to a holding in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc by 29.35%. The purchase prices were between $41.16 and $55.05, with an estimated average price of $49.44. The stock is now traded at around $52.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 16,781 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Johnson Controls International PLC (JCI)

Advisor Partners Llc added to a holding in Johnson Controls International PLC by 30.19%. The purchase prices were between $46.18 and $62.29, with an estimated average price of $54.94. The stock is now traded at around $67.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 19,881 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Seacoast Banking Corp of Florida (SBCF)

Advisor Partners Llc added to a holding in Seacoast Banking Corp of Florida by 39.44%. The purchase prices were between $29.17 and $40.35, with an estimated average price of $34.86. The stock is now traded at around $37.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 28,006 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Logitech International SA (LOGI)

Advisor Partners Llc added to a holding in Logitech International SA by 20.83%. The purchase prices were between $91.15 and $118.63, with an estimated average price of $105.42. The stock is now traded at around $127.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 7,269 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Tiffany & Co (TIF)

Advisor Partners Llc sold out a holding in Tiffany & Co. The sale prices were between $131.43 and $131.46, with an estimated average price of $131.45.

Sold Out: (CXO)

Advisor Partners Llc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $57.69 and $69.8, with an estimated average price of $65.23.

Sold Out: SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (SPYG)

Advisor Partners Llc sold out a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $53.12 and $58.18, with an estimated average price of $55.92.

Sold Out: Perrigo Co PLC (PRGO)

Advisor Partners Llc sold out a holding in Perrigo Co PLC. The sale prices were between $40.36 and $46.12, with an estimated average price of $42.95.

Sold Out: IPG Photonics Corp (IPGP)

Advisor Partners Llc sold out a holding in IPG Photonics Corp. The sale prices were between $197.51 and $258.58, with an estimated average price of $227.64.

Sold Out: Incyte Corp (INCY)

Advisor Partners Llc sold out a holding in Incyte Corp. The sale prices were between $76.02 and $100.5, with an estimated average price of $85.34.

Reduced: AptarGroup Inc (ATR)

Advisor Partners Llc reduced to a holding in AptarGroup Inc by 75.76%. The sale prices were between $128.28 and $144.82, with an estimated average price of $138.09. The stock is now traded at around $146.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.05%. Advisor Partners Llc still held 1,595 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)

Advisor Partners Llc reduced to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 60.81%. The sale prices were between $299.56 and $336.03, with an estimated average price of $319.4. The stock is now traded at around $332.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.05%. Advisor Partners Llc still held 1,256 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)

Advisor Partners Llc reduced to a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 20.07%. The sale prices were between $337.84 and $364.3, with an estimated average price of $353.45. The stock is now traded at around $385.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.04%. Advisor Partners Llc still held 6,502 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA)

Advisor Partners Llc reduced to a holding in BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 39.31%. The sale prices were between $68.58 and $73.12, with an estimated average price of $71.46. The stock is now traded at around $77.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.04%. Advisor Partners Llc still held 10,228 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: Sonoco Products Co (SON)

Advisor Partners Llc reduced to a holding in Sonoco Products Co by 41.4%. The sale prices were between $57.75 and $64.24, with an estimated average price of $60.97. The stock is now traded at around $67.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.02%. Advisor Partners Llc still held 6,331 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: Consolidated Edison Inc (ED)

Advisor Partners Llc reduced to a holding in Consolidated Edison Inc by 32.89%. The sale prices were between $65.65 and $75.45, with an estimated average price of $70.36. The stock is now traded at around $76.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.02%. Advisor Partners Llc still held 7,138 shares as of 2021-03-31.



Here is the complete portfolio of ADVISOR PARTNERS LLC

Also check out:

1. ADVISOR PARTNERS LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. ADVISOR PARTNERS LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. ADVISOR PARTNERS LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that ADVISOR PARTNERS LLC keeps buying

