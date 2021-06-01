Betterment LLC Buys iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF, iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Select ETF, Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF, Sells BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF, iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF

New York, NY, based Investment company Betterment LLC (Current Portfolio) buys iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF, iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Select ETF, Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF, SSGA SPDR S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Free ETF, Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF, sells BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF, iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF, SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Betterment LLC. As of 2021Q1, Betterment LLC owns 108 stocks with a total value of $26.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: FALN, SCHP, USHY, GVI, ISTB, IWF, MTUM, PXF, SUSC,

FALN, SCHP, USHY, GVI, ISTB, IWF, MTUM, PXF, SUSC, Added Positions: VTI, VEA, BNDX, VWO, MUB, VTV, AGG, EMB, VOE, ESGU, VTIP, ESGD, VWOB, SPYX, JPST, GSLC, GSIE, ESGE, GBIL, BSV, VB, BLV, NYF, LQD, EMLC, VUG, VOOG, VMBS, VIOO, VIG, PCY, VCIT, VTEB, TLT, IWM, ASHR, BIV, GEM, HYD, HYLB, IAGG, IVV, IWD, TLH, PFF, PSP, QAI, QQQ, SCHH, SGOL, TIP,

VTI, VEA, BNDX, VWO, MUB, VTV, AGG, EMB, VOE, ESGU, VTIP, ESGD, VWOB, SPYX, JPST, GSLC, GSIE, ESGE, GBIL, BSV, VB, BLV, NYF, LQD, EMLC, VUG, VOOG, VMBS, VIOO, VIG, PCY, VCIT, VTEB, TLT, IWM, ASHR, BIV, GEM, HYD, HYLB, IAGG, IVV, IWD, TLH, PFF, PSP, QAI, QQQ, SCHH, SGOL, TIP, Reduced Positions: SHV, SCHF, SCHB, DSI, IEFA, NEAR, IWS, IWN, BND, SLYV, IVE, IJJ, VOO, SPYV, SUSA, SPEM, SHY, SCHV, FLOT, VCLT, HYG, VNQ, VBK, VXUS, SYLD, VYM, VT, VOT, VNQI, SPY, SHYG, SCHE, SCHD, PDBC, IWO, IWB, IGLB, IEF, EMLP, IGSB,

SHV, SCHF, SCHB, DSI, IEFA, NEAR, IWS, IWN, BND, SLYV, IVE, IJJ, VOO, SPYV, SUSA, SPEM, SHY, SCHV, FLOT, VCLT, HYG, VNQ, VBK, VXUS, SYLD, VYM, VT, VOT, VNQI, SPY, SHYG, SCHE, SCHD, PDBC, IWO, IWB, IGLB, IEF, EMLP, IGSB, Sold Out: IJS, VGLT,

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 25,783,586 shares, 20.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.29% Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 81,099,030 shares, 15.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.38% Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO) - 51,274,967 shares, 10.13% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.29% Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) - 11,730,064 shares, 5.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.92% Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) - 26,452,644 shares, 5.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.30%

Betterment LLC initiated holding in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $40.37 and $41.08, with an estimated average price of $40.71. The stock is now traded at around $41.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 47,756 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Betterment LLC initiated holding in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $28.64 and $29.48, with an estimated average price of $29.14. The stock is now traded at around $29.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 70,501 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Betterment LLC initiated holding in Schwab U.S. Tips ETF. The purchase prices were between $60.43 and $62.21, with an estimated average price of $61.51. The stock is now traded at around $62.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 24,848 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Betterment LLC initiated holding in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $229.7 and $254.31, with an estimated average price of $243.12. The stock is now traded at around $254.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 1,120 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Betterment LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF. The purchase prices were between $149.91 and $177.94, with an estimated average price of $165.25. The stock is now traded at around $171.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 2,189 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Betterment LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ET. The purchase prices were between $114.51 and $117, with an estimated average price of $115.89. The stock is now traded at around $115.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 5,398 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Betterment LLC added to a holding in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF by 76.92%. The purchase prices were between $84.63 and $90.98, with an estimated average price of $88.64. The stock is now traded at around $96.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 1,403,378 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Betterment LLC added to a holding in iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Select ETF by 28.87%. The purchase prices were between $72.34 and $76.86, with an estimated average price of $75.3. The stock is now traded at around $81.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 1,960,330 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Betterment LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 33.41%. The purchase prices were between $75.9 and $81.14, with an estimated average price of $79.02. The stock is now traded at around $79.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 1,377,654 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Betterment LLC added to a holding in SSGA SPDR S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Free ETF by 72.49%. The purchase prices were between $91.21 and $98.21, with an estimated average price of $95.15. The stock is now traded at around $103.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 407,328 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Betterment LLC added to a holding in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 84.32%. The purchase prices were between $100.12 and $100.14, with an estimated average price of $100.13. The stock is now traded at around $100.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 121,488 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Betterment LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 23.03%. The purchase prices were between $95.43 and $107.85, with an estimated average price of $101.54. The stock is now traded at around $99.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 89,209 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Betterment LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $81.67 and $95.36, with an estimated average price of $88.05.

Betterment LLC sold out a holding in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF. The sale prices were between $80.09 and $107.56, with an estimated average price of $94.36.

