Losers Outnumber Gainers in Biotech IPOs This Year

Is investor enthusiasm for new biotechnology companies waning? Based on the performance of the 35 biotechs that went public in the first quarter, that may be the case.

Of the 2021 newbies, 15 have seen their share prices increase while 19 recorded a decline; one stock was dead even. By comparison, among the biotechs that went public in 2020, winners outnumber losers by 49 to 18. Biopharma Dive compiled the list of companies with an initial public offering of $50 million or higher.

The leading 2021 gainer so far is Edgewise Therapeutics ( EWTX, Financial), whose shares have soared 77% to $28.58 since its public debut on March 25; It has traded as high as $40. The Boulder, Colorado-based company, which raised $176 million in its offering, is developing drugs for severe, rare muscle disorders, a huge unmet medical need. Edgewise is still a ways from having a revenue-generating product given it has only one drug in phase one testing and three others still in the pre-clinical stage. The product candidate furthest along is a treatment designed to stop the advance of muscle fiber breakdown, which is seen in the disease in Duchenne and Becker muscular dystrophy.

The opportunity is substantial. According to a report from Grand View Research, the market for Duchenne muscular dystrophy therapeutics is expected to grow at a compound rate of more than 40%, reaching more than $4 billion by 2023.

Another stock that has rewarded investors is Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. ( RXRX, Financial), a Salt Lake City-based company that describes itself as a digital biology company, developing a drug discovery platform and pipeline with machine learning. The shares have climbed nearly 60% since the April 15 IPO, when the company raised $436 million.

Recursion has four drugs in the clinical stage that are focused on rare monogenic diseases such as sickle cell anemia, cystic fibrosis, Huntington disease and Duchenne muscular dystrophy. The company has strategic agreements with Bayer AG ( BAYN, Financial) and Takeda Pharmaceuticals Inc. ( TAK, Financial).

Heading the loser's column is Decibel Therapeutics ( DBTX, Financial), which has undoubtedly left a ringing in investors' ears as its shares have been trimmed by 53% since it began trading on Feb. 11, when it raised $127 million. Maybe there's plenty of upside with the stock. According to Yahoo Finance, two analysts rate the company a buy and two a strong buy, with an average target price about three times the stock's current price of $8.39.

Disclosure: The author has no position in any of the companies mentioned in this article.

