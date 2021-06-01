1st-Quarter Update on the Oakmark International Small Cap Fund

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

1st-Quarter Update on the Oakmark International Small Cap Fund

Small-cap fund releases info on its buys and sells for the quarter

Author's Avatar
Margaret Moran
Jun 01, 2021

Summary

  • Software AG buy
  • TIS Inc. buy
  • BlackBerry Ltd. sell
  • Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion SAB de CV sell
Article's Main Image

The Oakmark International Small Cap Fund recently disclosed its portfolio updates for the first quarter of 2021, which ended on March 31.

Founded in 1995 and managed by portfolio managers

David Herro (Trades, Portfolio), Michael Manelli and Justin Hance, the Oakmark International Small Cap Fund invests in a relatively small number of non-U.S. small cap stocks (approximately 50 to 60). The fund aims to invest in securities that are trading at a discount to intrinsic value and show strong potential to increase value for shareholders.

Based on these criteria, the fund's top buys for the quarter were Software AG (

XTER:SOW, Financial) and TIS Inc. (TSE:3626, Financial), while its most notable sells were BlackBerry Ltd. (TSX:BB, Financial) and Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion SAB de CV (VLRS, Financial).

Software

The fund added 506,000 shares, or 80.57%, to its investment in Software (

XTER:SOW, Financial) for a total of 1,134,000 shares. The trade had a 1.45% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, shares traded for an average price of 34.82 euros ($42.55).

1399823067433160704.png

Software is the second-largest software vendor in Germany. It is a leader in platform integration and internet of things applications for enterprises, connecting applications on the ground and in the cloud.

On June 1, shares of Software AG traded around 36.56 euros for a market cap of 2.71 billion euros. According to the GuruFocus Value chart, the stock is modestly overvalued.

1399827108359852032.png

The company has a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10. It has an interest coverage ratio of 38.61 and a strong Piotroski F-Score of 7 out of 9. The operating margin of 16.91% and net margin of 11.46% are outperforming their respective industry medians but have been in decline recently.

1399827610212519936.png

TIS

The fund also upped its stake in TIS (

TSE:3626, Financial) by 688,000 shares, or 430%, for a total of 848,000 shares. The trade had a 1.12% impact on the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of 2,315.64 Japanese yen ($21.15) during the quarter.

1399823624541589504.png

TIS is a Japanese technology company whose subsidiary groups are involved in outsourcing business and cloud services related to information technology, software development, solution business, real estate leasing and management.

On June 1, shares of TIS traded around 2,817.00 yen for a market cap of 705.71 billion yen. According to the GF Value chart, the stock is significantly overvalued.

1399827809551011840.png

The company has a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10. The Piotroski F-Score of 8 out of 9 and Altman Z-Score of 5.44 suggest the balance sheet is strong. The return on invested capital is consistently outperforming the weighted average cost of capital, indicating the company is creating value as it grows.

1399828127869325312.png

BlackBerry

The fund sold out of its 3,208,000-share BlackBerry (

TSX:BB, Financial) investment, impacting the portfolio by -1.56%. During the quarter, shares traded for an average price of 14.17 Canadian dollars ($11.74).

1399824247794192384.png

The Canada-based enterprise software company was once famous for its smartphones, but after falling behind in the smartphones market, it now primarily focuses on cybersecurity, communications software and IoT applications.

On June 1, shares of BlackBerry traded around CA$12.40 for a market cap of CA$7.02 billion. According to the GF Value chart, the stock is modestly overvalued.

1399828468916572160.png

The company has a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 2 out of 10. The Piotroski F-Score of 4 out of 9 and Altman Z-Score of 1.07 indicate the company may not have the best financials, but is still in a stable situation. The operating margin of -10.97% and net margin of -123.63% indicate that operations are not profitable.

1399828736735465472.png

Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion

The fund reduced its position in Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion (

VLRS, Financial) by 1,173,000 shares, or 41.82%, leaving a remaining holding of 1,632,000 shares. The trade had a -1.07% impact on the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $13.54 during the quarter.

1399824874398044160.png

Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion, commonly called Volaris, is a low-cost Mexican airline carrier with hubs in Guadalajara, Mexico City and Tijuana. It operates routes throughout Central America and the U.S.

On June 1, shares of Volaris traded around $17.82 for a market cap of $2.04 billion. According to the GF Value chart, the stock is significantly overvalued.

1399830620774879232.png

The company has a financial strength rating of 2 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10. The Altman Z-Score of 0.31 and current ratio of 0.60 indicate the company will need to raise additional liquidity to avoid bankruptcy. The three-year revenue growth rate is -3.4%, while the three-year Ebitda growth rate is -22.7%.

1399831152809758720.png

Portfolio overview

As of the quarters end, the fund held shares in 55 common stocks valued at a total of $1.47 billion. The top holdings were Konecranes Oyj (OHEL:KCR) with 4.16% of the equity portfolio, Julius Baer Gruppe AG (XSWX:BAER) with 3.76% and Duerr AG (XTER:DUE) with 3.42%

In terms of sector weighting, the fund was most invested in industrials, followed distantly by financial services and consumer cyclical.

1399819506364207104.png

Disclosure: Author owns no shares in any of the stocks mentioned. The mention of stocks in this article does not at any point constitute an investment recommendation. Portfolio updates reflect only common stock positions as per the regulatory filings for the quarter in question and may not include changes made after the quarter ended.

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.

Also check out:

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)

Please Login to leave a comment