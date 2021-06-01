Goosehead Insurance, Inc. To Participate in the Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference

WESTLAKE, Texas, June 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Goosehead Insurance, Inc. (âGooseheadâ or the âCompanyâ) ( GSHD), a rapidly growing independent personal lines insurance agency, announced today that Mark E. Jones, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer will participate in a fireside chat at the Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference on Wednesday, June 2nd at 4:30 PM Eastern Time. Mr. Jones will be joined by Mark Colby, Chief Financial Officer, Brian Pattillo, Vice President, and Dan Farrell, Vice President Capital Markets.



A link to the live webcast of the fireside chat will be available in the investor relations section of the Companyâs website at http://ir.gooseheadinsurance.com. A replay of the fireside chat will be accessible on the website via the same link following the conference.

About Goosehead

Goosehead ( GSHD) is a rapidly growing and innovative independent personal lines insurance agency that distributes its products and services throughout the United States. Goosehead was founded on the premise that the consumer should be at the center of our universe and that everything we do should be directed at providing extraordinary value by offering broad product choice and a world-class service experience. Goosehead represents over 140 insurance companies that underwrite personal lines and small commercial lines risks, and its operations include a network of ten corporate sales offices and over 1,628 operating and contracted franchise locations. For more information, please visit gooseheadinsurance.com.

Contacts

Investor Contact:

Dan Farrell

Goosehead Insurance - VP Capital Markets

Phone: (214) 838-5290

Email: [email protected] ; [email protected] ;

Media Contact: