COVA Acquisition Corp. Receives Expected Notice from Nasdaq Regarding Delayed Form 10-Q

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Jun 01, 2021
COVA Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: COVAU) (the âCompanyâ) announced today that it received a notice dated May 28, 2021 (the âNoticeâ) from the Listing Qualifications Department of The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (âNasdaqâ) indicating that, as a result of not having timely filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the âSECâ) its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended March 31, 2021 (the âQ1 2021 Form 10-Qâ), the Company is not in compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5250(c)(1) (the âNasdaq Listing Ruleâ), which requires listed companies to timely file all required periodic financial reports with the SEC.

The Notice has no immediate impact on the listing or trading of the Companyâs securities on the Nasdaq Capital Market.

As previously reported in the Form 12b-25 filed with the SEC on May 17, 2021, the Company was unable to file the Q1 2021 Form 10-Q by the prescribed due date of May 17, 2021 without unreasonable effort and expense. The Company was unable to file the Q1 2021 Form 10-Q by the extension date of May 24, 2021 but subsequently filed the Q1 2021 Form 10-Q with the SEC on June 1, 2021. As a result of such filing, the Company expects to regain compliance with the Nasdaq Listing Rule.

Cautionary Note Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts. Such forward-looking statements, including with respect to the Companyâs expectation to regain compliance with the Nasdaq Listing Rule, are subject to risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of the Companyâs registration statement and final prospectus relating to the Companyâs initial public offering filed with the SEC. The Company expressly disclaims any obligations or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in the Companyâs expectations with respect thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any statement is based.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210601006067/en/

