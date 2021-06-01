Logo
Norvista Capital Corporation Announces Annual Meeting Venue Change

Author's Avatar
GlobeNewswire
Jun 01, 2021
Article's Main Image

TORONTO, June 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Norvista Capital Corporation (âNorvistaâ) (TSX-V: NVV) announces that it has changed the venue of its 2021 Annual and Special Meeting of Security Holders (the âMeetingâ) due to continuing health and safety considerations arising from the COVID-19 pandemic. As a result, the Meeting will now be held at the office of Norvistaâs corporate counsel at 18 King Street East, Suite 902, Toronto, Ontario M5C 1C4. Time and date for the Meeting is unchanged, being at 10:00 a.m. (EDT) on June 14, 2021.

Norvista will be following all public health recommendations, including social distancing requirements at the Meeting due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Physical access will be restricted to registered shareholders and formally appointed proxyholders and any others will not be permitted to attend (including beneficial shareholders that hold their common shares through a broker or other intermediary). Shareholders are strongly encouraged to vote in advance by proxy, and to listen to the Meeting proceedings by dialing in to the conference line at 647-723-3984 (Toronto) or 1-866-365-4406 (Toll free North America) â 7 Digit Access Code â 8487744#.

For further information, please contact:

Norvista Capital CorporationÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 
Don Christie Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 
Off: (416) 409-8441
[email protected]

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange Inc. nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange Inc.) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. The TSX Venture Exchange Inc. has in no way approved nor disapproved the information contained herein.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements: This press release contains âforward-looking informationâ within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Any statements that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance (often, but not always, identified by words or phrases such as âbelievesâ, âanticipatesâ, âexpectsâ, âis expectedâ, âscheduledâ, âestimatesâ, âpendingâ, âintendsâ, âplansâ, âforecastsâ, âtargetsâ, or âhopesâ, or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results âmayâ, âcouldâ, âwouldâ, âwillâ, âshouldâ, âmightâ, âwill be takenâ, or âoccurâ and similar expressions) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements.

This news release includes forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause the actual results of Norvista to be materially different from the historical results or from any future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. All statements contained in this news release, other than statements of historical fact, are to be considered forward-looking. Although Norvista believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Norvista does not undertake to update any forward-looking information except in accordance with applicable securities laws.


