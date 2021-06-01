Logo
Fairfax Announces Quarterly Dividend on Series C, D, E, F, G, H, I, J, K and M Preferred Shares and Quarterly Dividend Rate for Series D, F, H and J Preferred Shares

Author's Avatar
GlobeNewswire
Jun 01, 2021
Article's Main Image

TORONTO, June 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (âFairfaxâ) (TSX: FFH and FFH.U) announces that it has declared the following quarterly dividends per share on its preferred shares:

Â Series of Preferred SharesÂ Dividend (C$)Â Payment DateÂ Record Date
Â Series CÂ 0.294313Â June 30, 2021Â June 15, 2021
Â Series DÂ 0.20089Â June 29, 2021Â 
Â Series EÂ 0.198938Â June 30, 2021Â 
Â Series FÂ 0.13918Â June 29, 2021Â 
Â Series GÂ 0.185125Â June 30, 2021Â 
Â Series HÂ 0.16411Â June 29, 2021Â 
Â Series IÂ 0.207938Â June 30, 2021Â 
Â Series JÂ 0.18219Â June 29, 2021Â 
Â Series KÂ 0.291938Â June 30, 2021Â 
Â Series MÂ 0.312688Â June 30, 2021Â 

Applicable Canadian withholding tax will be applied to dividends payable to non-residents of Canada.

Fairfax has also determined the quarterly dividend rates in respect of the June 30, 2021 to September 29, 2021 dividend period for its floating rate preferred shares. The rates, together with the dividends per share payable for such period (if and when declared), are set forth below:

Â Series of Preferred SharesÂ Rate (%)Â Annualized Rate (%)Â Dividend (C$)
Â Series DÂ 0.821453.259010.20536
Â Series FÂ 0.571912.269010.14298
Â Series HÂ 0.672742.669010.16818
Â Series JÂ 0.745832.959010.18646

Fairfax is a holding company which, through its subsidiaries, is engaged in property and casualty insurance and reinsurance and the associated investment management.

For further information contact:John Varnell, Vice President, Corporate Development, at
(416) 367-4941

9086f7e4-09d0-453b-a93f-01b59d21d9d9

