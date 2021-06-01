Northern Star Investment Corp. IV Receives NYSE Notification of Non-Compliance With Listing Rules

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Northern Star Investment Corp. IV Receives NYSE Notification of Non-Compliance With Listing Rules

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Jun 01, 2021
Article's Main Image

Northern Star Investment Corp. IV (NYSE: NSTD) ("Northern Star IV" or the "Company")today announced that on May 25, 2021, it received a letter from the New York Stock Exchange ("NYSE") advising the Company that the Company did not comply with Section 802.01E of NYSEâs Listed Company Manual (the âRuleâ) for continued listing because NYSE had not received the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended March 31, 2021 (the âForm 10-Qâ).

On April 12, 2021, the Staff of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the âSECâ) issued the âStaff Statement on Accounting and Reporting Considerations for Warrants Issued by Special Purpose Acquisition Companies (âSPACsâ) (the âSEC Statementâ), which clarified guidance for all SPAC-related companies regarding the accounting and reporting for their warrants. As a SPAC, the Company has been re-evaluating the accounting treatment of its warrants as equity, and determining whether, based on the SEC Statement, such warrants should be, and should previously have been, classified as liabilities measured at fair value, with non-cash fair value adjustments recorded in earnings at each reporting period. Because the Company does not have full-time accounting and administrative staff, it is reliant on third-party accountants to perform this evaluation in order to inform the Companyâs determination. The SEC Statement has given rise to significantly increased demand for the services of third-party accountants, delaying resolution of this issue and finalization of the Form 10-Q.

The Company is working diligently to complete the Form 10-Q. This notification has no immediate effect on the listing of the Company's securities on NYSE. If the Company fails to file the Form 10-Q within six months of its original due date, the NYSE may, in its sole discretion, allow the Companyâs securities to continue to trade on the NYSE for up to an additional six months depending on specific circumstances, as outlined in the Rule.

About Northern Star Investment Corp. IV

Northern Star Investment Corp. IV is a blank check company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release includes certain âforward-lookingâ statements, as that term is defined under the federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements include, among others, statements about the Companyâs plans to restate its consolidated financial statements and amend prior SEC filings, the timing of such restatement, and the restatementâs effect on the Companyâs prior consolidated financial statements. These statements are often, but not always, made through the use of words or phrases such as âmay,â âwill,â âanticipate,â âestimate,â âplan,â âproject,â âcontinuing,â âongoing,â âexpect,â âbelieve,â âintend,â âpredict,â âpotential,â âopportunity,â and similar words or phrases or the negatives of these words or phrases. These forward-looking statements are based on the Companyâs current assumptions, expectations, and beliefs and are subject to substantial risks, estimates, assumptions, uncertainties, and changes in circumstances that may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statement, including, among others, the timing and nature of the final resolution of the accounting issues necessary to complete the Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended March 31, 2021; any further delay in the filing of required periodic reports with the SEC; whether a restatement of financial results will be required for other accounting issues for the same or other periods in addition to the restatement currently expected by management; additional uncertainties related to accounting issues generally; and adverse effects on the Companyâs business as a result of the restatement process. In addition, please refer to the risk factors contained in the Companyâs SEC filings. Because the risks, estimates, assumptions and uncertainties referred to above could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements, you should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date hereof, and, except as required by law, the Company assumes no obligation and does not intend to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210601006058r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210601006058/en/

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)

Please Login to leave a comment