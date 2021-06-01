Designed for Outstanding Service Efficiency, the imageRUNNER ADVANCE DX C5800 Series and imageRUNNER ADVANCE DX 6800 Series are Added to Canon U.S.A. Product Portfolio

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Designed for Outstanding Service Efficiency, the imageRUNNER ADVANCE DX C5800 Series and imageRUNNER ADVANCE DX 6800 Series are Added to Canon U.S.A. Product Portfolio

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jun 01, 2021
Article's Main Image

New multifunction printers offer productive speeds, reliable performance, rich feature sets, and intuitive ease of use while maintaining consistency with the existing imageRUNNER ADVANCE DX solutions

PR Newswire

MELVILLE, N.Y., June 1, 2021

MELVILLE, N.Y., June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --As organizations begin to transition to increased presence in physical office locations, the implementation of reliable, efficient office technology becomes even more important.Â To support this need, Canon U.S.A., Inc., a leader in digital imaging solutions, is excited to introduce the new imageRUNNER ADVANCE DX C5800 Series1 and imageRUNNER ADVANCE DX 6800 Series2 multifunction printers (MFPs).

iRA_Canon_DX_C5800.jpg

The imageRUNNER ADVANCE C5800 Series is built for small- and medium-sized businesses (SMB), enterprise and healthcare environments, as well as other organizations of all sizes that have a need for reliable color output for everyday business needs. This core A3 product family includes four models ranging in maximum speeds of 40 to 70 pages per minute (ppm) in black-and-white and color â a 10ppm increase from the fastest model in the predecessor series while maintaining common office power and plug requirements.

Large enterprise environments, schools, legal offices, and financial institutions with mid- to high-volume print needs can enjoy fast and reliable performance from the imageRUNNER ADVANCE DX 6800 Series. The product family includes two models operating at up to 70- and 60-ppm in black-and-white, and a new option on the lower speed model to add an inner finisher for a compact configuration. Sharing a common design, main accessories and parts with the imageRUNNER ADVANCE DX C5800 Series allows for increased efficiency in fleet environments containing both black-and-white and color models.Â Â Â 

Through a combination of features consistent with the existing imageRUNNER ADVANCE DX line, including advanced scan functionality, easy-to-implement cloud-ready3 capabilities, and various security features4, as well as new capabilities, these models can help support customers in their digital transformation initiatives. This can be especially true when combined with the recent updates to the optional uniFLOW Online solution with the most recent introduction of version 2021.1.

Key highlights of the imageRUNNER ADVANCE DX C5800 Series1 and imageRUNNER ADVANCE DX 6800 Series2 include high-quality office printing and scanning functionality, user-friendly service capabilities, simple yet flexible design and strong security features.

Office Printing and Scanning

The models in the imageRUNNER ADVANCE DX C5800 Series1 and imageRUNNER ADVANCE DX 6800 Series2 are capable of fast print speeds, making them great for environments that require mid-volume, productive output. As seen through features like a new CS2 Toner, these models are designed to help limit the amount of power required for the fixing process, resulting in low power consumption, as well as efficient start-up and sleep mode recovery times. To help address the needs of customers with high-scan volumes and initiatives to transform remaining analog information and processes into digital, these models also feature fast scan speeds of up to 270 images per minute (LTR, 300 dpi, Duplex). Reflecting the company's commitment to environmental sustainability, these new models are ENERGY STARÂ® certified and rated EPEATÂ® Gold.

Reliable and Efficient to Service

Building upon the strong reputation for reliability, durability, and service efficiency associated with imageRUNNER ADVANCE models, these models are equipped with key enhancements that are designed to help improve service performance with benefits for both customers and service providers. Most accessories, including paper supply options and finishing options, as well as most service parts, are cross-compatible with both series, providing users with easy configuration, streamlined inventory management, and service efficiency. A new solid-state drive (SSD) is not only faster than the traditional hard disk drive (HDD), but also more resistant to shock and vibrations, helping to extend its expected time before failure and helping to limit the need for costly replacements. As an added convenience, installation is supported by an efficient, lightweight design â all while maintaining a high level of durability.

Simple and Flexible

The new models stay true to the core usability of the imageRUNNER ADVANCE product line, offering customers easy adoption and smooth transition. The user interface is virtually identical to that of existing imageRUNNER ADVANCE DX models, allowing customers to experience consistency across their fleet. These new models also support the Unified Firmware Platform, which allows for an increased value proposition of the device over time with continuous feature improvements and consistency with other supported models. Designed to help save users time, while also delivering high-quality output, these new models can be configured with a broad range of supported finishing options.

Security FeaturesÂ 

With security being an important part of Canon's development of technology and solutions, the imageRUNNER ADVANCE DX C5800 Series1 and imageRUNNER ADVANCE DX 6800 Series2 are built withÂ various security features which are consistent with the existing imageRUNNER ADVANCE DX product line. These features include McAfee Embedded Control4, which helps protect against cyber threats by using whitelisting to prevent the execution of unrecognized malware or tampering of existing firmware/applications once turned on, as well as support of the latest version of the Trusted Platform Module (TPM 2.0), allowing users to store critical data such as passwords, certificates, and encryption keys in a separate location and, once enabled, help protect sensitive data.4

"The new imageRUNNER ADVANCE DX C5800 Series and imageRUNNER ADVANCE DX 6800 Series, combined with solutions like uniFLOW Online, are designed to help with security efforts and improve document workflows today, and into the future," saidÂ Shinichi Yoshida, executive vice president and general manager, Canon U.S.A., Inc. "Canon U.S.A. is dedicated to developing solutions that meet the needs of businesses â especially as those needs evolve. We are confident that these new additions to our existing high-quality product offerings are strong reflections of that commitment."

Availability

The imageRUNNER ADVANCE DX C5800 Series1 and imageRUNNER ADVANCE DX 6800 Series2 are now available for ordering through Canon U.S.A.'s authorized channel partners.

For more information, please visit www.usa.canon.com/simplyadvanced.

About Canon U.S.A., Inc.

Canon U.S.A., Inc., is a leading provider of consumer, business-to-business, and industrial digital imaging solutions to the United States and to Latin America and the Caribbean markets. With approximately $30.4 billion in global revenue, its parent company, Canon Inc. (

NYSE:CAJ, Financial), ranks third overall in U.S. patents granted in 2020â Â and is one of Fortune Magazine's World's Most Admired CompaniesÂ in 2020. Canon U.S.A. is dedicated to its KyoseiÂ philosophy of social and environmental responsibility. To keep apprised of the latest news from Canon U.S.A., sign up for the Company's RSS news feed by visiting www.usa.canon.com/rss and follow us on Twitter @CanonUSA.

â Based on weekly patent counts issued by United States Patent and Trademark Office.
1The imageRUNNER ADVANCE DX C5800 Series is comprised of the following models: imageRUNNER ADVANCE DX C5870i, imageRUNNER ADVANCE DX C5860i, imageRUNNER ADVANCE DX C5840i and imageRUNNER ADVANCE DX C5850i.
2The imageRUNNER ADVANCE DX 6800 Series is comprised of the following models: imageRUNNER ADVANCE DX 6870i and imageRUNNER ADVANCE DX 6860i.
3 Subscription to a third-party cloud service required. Subject to third-party cloud service provider's terms and conditions.
4 Canon products offer certain security features, yet many variables can impact the security of your devices and data.Â Canon does not warrant that use of its features will prevent security issues. Nothing herein should be construed as legal or regulatory advice concerning applicable laws; customers must have their own qualified counsel determine the feasibility of a solution as it relates to regulatory and statutory compliance.

iRA_DX_6800.jpg

Canon_Logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=NY97217&sd=2021-06-01 View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/designed-for-outstanding-service-efficiency-the-imagerunner-advance-dx-c5800-series-and-imagerunner-advance-dx-6800-series-are-added-to-canon-usa-product-portfolio-301303394.html

SOURCE Canon U.S.A., Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NY97217&Transmission_Id=202106011719PR_NEWS_USPR_____NY97217&DateId=20210601
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment