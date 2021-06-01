Logo
Five Star Bank Announces Election of James Beckwith as Chairman of the Board of Directors of Western Bankers Association

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Jun 01, 2021
Article's Main Image

RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif., June 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Five Star Bancorp ( FSBC) (“Five Star” or the “Company”), and its subsidiary, Five Star Bank (the “Bank”) announce the election of James Beckwith, President and Chief Executive Officer of Five Star Bank, to the Board of Directors of Western Bankers Association (WBA) effective June 1, 2021.

“We are honored to have James serve as chairman of our association,” said Steve Andrews, WBA President and Chief Executive Officer. “James has been deeply engaged with our association for several years, having served as a member of our Board of Directors, and Chair of our state government relations committee. He is a passionate advocate for our industry and we look forward to the leadership and guidance he will provide our membership in the coming year.”

Mr. Beckwith joined Five Star Bank in 2003 after serving as Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer at National Bank of the Redwoods, in Santa Rosa, California. He graduated from San Francisco State University with a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration with a concentration in accounting. He is also a graduate of Pacific Coast Banking School at the University of Washington where he was class president.

“I am very pleased to have been elected as Chairman of the Board of Western Bankers Association,” said Beckwith. “The WBA engages with members by providing bankers with critical information on emerging trends, current and pending legislation, new products, and innovative ways to enhance profitability and reduce risk. As a member of the WBA, I recognized the tremendous value of the association’s extensive resources. As Chairman, I look forward to supporting the association’s mission to advocate on behalf of the industry and create a forum for learning, networking, and exchanging ideas.”

A strong advocate for the banking industry, Beckwith is deeply connected to the community Five Star Bank serves. He has chaired several community-based organizations including the Sacramento Metro Chamber of Commerce, Valley Vision, and KVIE (the local PBS affiliate). Mr. Beckwith is a Private Sector Director with Greater Sacramento Economic Council, a board member of Crocker Art Museum and a member of the Sacramento State University College of Business Advisory Council. Recently, Beckwith was recognized by the Sacramento Metro Chamber of Commerce as the Businessman of the Year in 2020, and he was named among the Most Admired CEOs of 2020 by the Sacramento Business Journal.

“As we begin to navigate the post-pandemic landscape, we continue to focus on the needs of our clients and communities,” said Beckwith. “Banks are in the business of helping people achieve their dreams, whether they are building a business, buying a home or going to college. Their success is our success.”

Beckwith assumes the role of chairman from Dave Joves, Senior Vice President and California Regional Manager of Bank of Guam.

About Five Star Bank
Five Star is a bank holding company headquartered in Rancho Cordova, California. Five Star operates through its wholly owned banking subsidiary, Five Star Bank. Five Star has seven branches and two loan production offices throughout Northern California.

Media Contact:
Heather Luck, CFO
Five Star Bancorp
[email protected]
916.626.5008

Shelley Wetton, CMO
Five Star Bancorp
[email protected]
916.284.7827

